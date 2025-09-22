Keith B. Estep, 29, theft, guilty, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, jail suspended on condition for payment of fine costs and restitution which is due Oct. 20, 2026, defendant need not appear if all paid in full, assessed costs $265.

Jacob Hammons, 32, of 1928 Erie Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact with Speedway on S. Limestone, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Patricia A. Stiltner, 28, of 402 Crossgate Court, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, menacing, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed.

Timothy G. White, 45, of 2825 Columbus Ave., voyeurism, innocent, continued, DNQ, no contact with victim, waiver of attorney required PT and waive time.

Shamaka S. Johnson, 34, of 156 E. Grand Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Anastacio A. Gonzalez, 28, of 1309 Clifton Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Christopher M. Hensley, 49, of 216 N. Florence, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim.

Christy J. Spencer, 46, of 808 S. Center St., complicity, dismissed.

Cassandra W. Watts, 25, of 21 N. Jackson St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jacinto Calam, 23, of Fairborn, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Antonio D. Cifuentes, 48, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 150 days of jail with 147 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, complete A/S/CD assessment and treatment, and follow all recommended treatment, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $565.

Bradley Chaney, 37, of 601 S. York St., assault, continued, bond changed to or.

Kimberly Means, 57, of New Carlisle, OVI amended to OVI, guilty, , 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, jail suspended 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension term without fee, defendant received 10 days credit of driver’s license suspended before stay, fined $565, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Joshua N. Reister, 27, of 816 Mansfield Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered.

Dustin M. Thompson, 29, of Urbana, assault, continued, bond changed.

Cara L. Graham, 33, of 1646 Ballentine Pike, drive without valid license, dismissed - prosecutor request, speed, dismissed - prosecutor request, open container/vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request, no seat belt, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael L. Murray, 38, of 2420 Mayfair Drive, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Quentaysia Y. Smith, 25, of 642 Cedar St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Irene M. Ceaser, 39, of 435 Villa Road, domestic violence, guilty, 120 days of jail with 119 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, ISP probation, mental health and SA assessment and treatment, fine/costs 30 days before end of probation, fined $140.

Quintez J. Hubert, 35, of 1584 Highland Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 180 days of jail with 175 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, to serve 5 days jail, report 10/3/25, ISP probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $355.

Brooks S. Martin, 42, of Bellefontaine, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 9 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, group probation, complete drug/alcohol/CD assessment and treatment, and follow all recommended treatment, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $565, littering from vehicle, dismissed.

Amanda E. Stevens, 44, of 835 E. Columbia St., falsification, bench warrant ordered.

Chester Youngman, 53, of 1642 Kenton St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 180 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, complete alcohol/drug/CD assessment and treatment, and follow all recommended treatment, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $1000.