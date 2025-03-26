Michael Dunham, 67, of 415 N. Western Ave., drive without valid license, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Courtney Self, 34, of 2816 S. York St., flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Jasmine Sparks, 30, of 1371 Columbus Road, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeffrey L. Strodes, 57, of 526 N. Murray St., Apt. 107, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Ariana D. Whitt, 34, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Ariana D. Whitt, 34, of 1407 Beacon St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $10,000.

Jennifer M. Willoughby, 39, of Anderson, IN, falsification, innocent, continued, declined public defender, released on own recognizance bond, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, seat belt, passenger, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Margaret Worthington, 38, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt B, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Jaylen M. Allen, 21, of 1433 S. Limestone St., robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, vandalism, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Tiffany M. Burlingame, 31, of London, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs due within 2months, fined $25, assault, dismissed.

David S. Carty, 38, of Fort Wayne, IN, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Donald L. Downs, 40, of Fairborn, vehicular vandalism, dismissed.

Jason F. Fisher, 52, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Ryan M. Fisher, 31, of 4523 Ballentine Pike, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Douglas P. Hill, 47, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Bradley Hite, 46, of 1275 S. Plum St., Apt. 317, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Aaron J. Hunt, 37, menacing, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Denelle R. Lovelace, 47, of South Charleston, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, fail comply/emergency direct, dismissed, left of center, dismissed.

Brandy S. Nickels, 40, of 1308 Delta Road, Apt. B, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Harold L. Smith Jr., 58, of 2734 Cleve Ave., notice of residence address change, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Alisabeth Brady, 37, of Toledo, request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Terrance A. Kerby, 45, of 1750 W. Wittenberg Blvd., OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Brandy J. Lambert, 41, of 969 Lagonda Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

Brandy J. Lambert, 41, of 969 Lagonda Ave., no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, ficticious plates, bench warrant ordered.

Stephanie M. Murray, 29, of 1624 Kenton St., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Justin D. Tefft, 37, theft, continued, must report to probation for drug/alcohol assessment.

Sharrice Thompson, 48, of 1570 Cora St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Edward A. Balliet, 68, of 1345 N. Plum St., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Eric K. Price, 40, of 2730 Anita Drive, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.