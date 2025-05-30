Jasha-meik L. Button, 24, of Springfield, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, OR Bond.

Destany Colwell, 18, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Gilber M. Escobar, 23, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, OVI/breath, innocent, continued, drive w/out valid license, innocent, continued, marked lanes, innocent, continued.

Luis D. Galvez, 26, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, marked lanes, continued.

Zackary H. Gore, 33, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, display of license plates, innocent, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, innocent, continued.

Tylon B. Lawson, 21, of Springfield, FTSSA, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, DUS - OL forfeiture, innocent, continued, improper passing (right), innocent, continued, expired tag or sticker, innocent, continued.

D’tonio Meadows, 20, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, guilty, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 12 months of probation, report to probation upon release, assessed costs $105.

Kelly A. Moore, 34, of Urbana, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, DUS OVI suspension, innocent, continued, speed, innocent, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, innocent, continued.

Michael Sigmon Jr., 19, of Enon, DUS, continued, NAPT, OR Bond, operating w/o valid OL, continued, DNQ, no contact, bond $2,500.

Heather A. Stultz, 45, of South Vienna, domestic violence, continued, OR Bond, assault, continued.

Lucas C. Vanover, 28, of Toledo, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Roblero A. Ventura, 24, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OVI/breath, innocent, continued, DUS OVI suspension, innocent, continued, tinted glass, innocent, continued, DUS OVI suspension, innocent, continued, bond $1,000, drive w/out valid license, innocent, continued, tinted glass, innocent, continued.

Aaron Baker, 53, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Mattie C. Loyd, 41, of Springfield, aggravated robbery, continued, bond remains $25,000 c/s, strangulation, continued, aggravated burglary, continued, bond remains $25,000 c/s.

Brian W. Newman, 49, of Springfield, no OL, continued.

Marvin L. Shumaker, 37, of South Charleston, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Jerry L. Smith, 46, of Kenton, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, fail stop/yield stop sign, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Norman C. Parks, 62, of Springfield, OVI/refusal, continued, NAPT, DUS, continued, marked lanes, continued.

David D. Rose, 55, of Springfield, FTSSA, continued, drive under suspension, continued, speed/conditions; ACD, continued.

Craig E. Bondurant, 48, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI, continued, speed, continued.

Terrance C. Chilton, 41, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, unlawful restraint, continued.

Afelix A. Fisher, 67, of Springfield, theft reduced to unauthorized use/property, guilty, 30 days of jail, 12 months of probation, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, probation is ISP/cost of probation waived, theft reduced to unauthorized use/property, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, probation is ISP/costs of probation waived.

James E. Lannom Jr., 29, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

Joseph W. Mort, 23, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued.

Cordell Price, 24, of Circleville, strangulation, continued, assault, continued.

Edie J. Quillen, 48, of Springfield, making false alarms, continued, bond remains “no bond” until comp eval completed, making false alarms, continued, inducing panic, continued.

Andrew L. Richards, 34, of Springboro, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, unknown sentence, bond to be applied to f/c-balance retd to deft, fined $150.

Phillip P. Saunders, 41, of 415 Scott St, theft, continued.

Rasheedah R. Stream, 46, of 1936 Pompano St, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, assault, continued, violate/protection order, continued.