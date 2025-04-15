Chase C. Camp, 32, of 136 The Post Road, Apt. F, strangulation, dismissed.

Mahdi O. Channels, 27, of 709 N. Florence Street, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Tyler Druck, 22, of 1622 N. Belmont Ave., driving under suspension, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $200, driving under suspension, guilty, guilty, operate without valid operator license, guilty, 30 days of jail, credit for time served, assessed costs $200.

Tyler Druck, 22, of 1622 N. Belmont Ave., fine and costs comply with police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Tyler Druck, 22, of 1622 N. Belmont Ave., no seat belt, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $75, driving under suspension, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $200, display of license plates, guilty, assessed costs $25, tail lights, guilty, assessed costs $25, disregard of safety, guilty, assessed costs $25.

Sidney J. Jacobs II, 35, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Joseph E. Marlowe, 48, of Medway, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.

Christian T. Richards, 31, of 2300 Woodside Ave., strangulation, innocent, continued, DNQ, no contact, bond $10,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, DNQ, no contact, bond $2,500.

Phillip P. Saunders, 41, of 1314 E. High St., Apt. 6, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Phillip P. Saunders, 41, of 1314 E. High St., Apt. 6, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Richard D. Saunders, 68, of Columbus, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000, driving under suspension OVI suspension, innocent, continued, operating without reasonable control, innocent, continued, driving under suspension OVI suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appt, bond $2,500.

Kwanza Stevens, 41, of 901 Superior Ave., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Amanda M. Weikert, 40, of Enon, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.