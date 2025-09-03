Assante L. Cameron, 41, of 314 N. Jackson St., theft, innocent, continued, declined public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Dominique L. Dearmond, 41, of 1121 Linden Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Michael Ferryman, 51, of 1924 Michigan Ave., request for bail, continued, waiver signed, no bond.

Michael D. Ferryman, 51, of 1924 Michigan Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Shawn M. Hickey, 55, of 22 Seever St., theft, innocent, continued, hold without bond pending disposition, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Douglas P. Hill, 47, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Gregory Jacobs, 37, of 1011 Wayne Ave., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Arthur W. Johnson, 50, of 120 W. Mulberry St., Apt. 203, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Erin L. Kulp, 36, of 525 E. Home Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000.

Lisa D. Rankin, 53, of 1317 Clifton Ave., Apt. 1/2, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Craig A. Scott, 51, of 833 W. Liberty St., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Jodi Self, 54, of 111 Englewood Road, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Timothy J. Stevens Jr., 38, of 1724 Clay St., theft, continued, public defender appt, bond $5,000.

Justin L. Wallace Sr., 45, of 1206 1/2 Lagonda Ave., bench warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, guilty, released on own recognizance bond, dismissed.

Johnathan E. Ward, 31, of 1574 Regent Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.