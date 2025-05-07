Billy H. Bryant, 50, of Cincinnati, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Chadwick E. Duncan, 48, of Dayton, theft, guilty, guilty.

William J. Gilleland, 43, of Urbana, theft, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Alyssa C. Rector, 35, of Dayton, telephone harassment, innocent, continued, declines public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Gladys Smith, 61, of 1803 Portage Path, passing bad checks, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Edwin Sostre, 43, of 1334 W. High St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered.

Phillip Stevens, 36, of 201 1/2 S. Light St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Phillip Stevens, 36, of 201 1/2 S. Light St., confinement of dogs, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Alice A. Wise, 68, of 2664 Maplewood Ave., passing bad checks, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jaron E. Coley, 18, of 1819 Clay St., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Kross R. Dennehy, 23, of Xenia, attempt, dismissed.

Chance J. Frederick, 30, of Mandan, ND, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kedric T. Holt, 23, of 234 Rosewood Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Jaeda L. Kumanchik, 22, of Dayton, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jasmine Sparks, 30, of Fairborn, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, seat belt driver, bench warrant ordered, tail light, bench warrant ordered.

Tavaughn L. Tilley, 26, of 1311 Selma Road, aggravated burglary, dismissed.

Milton A. Toaquiza, 25, of Sadelia, MO, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, fictitious plates, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Laquisha S. Nolen, 32, of Columbus, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jason Balmer, 48, of New Carlisle, violate protection order, dismissed, damaging or endangering, dismissed.

Randy E. Beck Jr., 33, of 2326 Cottingham Road S., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Chayla J. Boggs, 32, of 816 Mansfield Ave., failure to register as sex offender, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, failure to register as sex offender, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, failure to register as sex offender, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, failure to register as sex offender, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, failure to register as sex offender, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, failure to register as sex offender, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, failure to register as sex offender,, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, failure to register as sex offender, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, failure to register as sex offender, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, failure to register as sex offender, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Joshua L. Morris, 36, of 912 Stump Lane, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jessica L. Needs, 36, of Edison, falsification, continued, public defender appointed.

Shelton A. Threats, 19, of 234 Raffensperger Ave., discharge of firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, improper discharge firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, improper discharge firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.