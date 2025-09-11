Jacob Gilbert, 30, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road, Apt. 165, flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $7,500.

David L. Jones, 52, of 440 W. High St., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Levi M. Maurice, 35, of 823 E. Cecil St., defendant admitted to probation violation, guilty.

Schneider Sagesse, 34, of 752 N. Burnett Road, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Alisa K. Spencer, 60, of 700 E. McCreight, Apt. 214, making false alarms, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Janaiva R. Benion, 27, of 2111 Elmwood Ave. #2, assault, continued, defendant to represent herself - pro se, DNQ public defender, no contact cond of bond.

Shanee E. Bibbs, 57, of 771 Sherman Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $375.

Robert Frost Jr., 34, of 72 S. Freeman St., fugitive, dismissed.

Heather Gaskins, 50, of 338 W. State St., domestic violence, continued, declined public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Johnnie Jackson II, 36, of 1873 S. Belmont Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $375, failure to control, dismissed.

Cameron Mcfarland, 26, of 1024 Lafayette Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $375, marked lanes, dismissed.

Anthony D. Sowder, 42, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

William E. Stroder, 29, of 2738 May St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, no bond.

Dante Garth, 35, of Columbus, OVI, continued, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Connor E. Holton, 30, of 1017 Lagonda Ave., falsification, dismissed, theft amended to complicity, guilty, 170 days of jail, consecutive time, consecutive with 25CRB0730.

Connor E. Holton, 30, of Sidney, drug paraphernalia amended to use and possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty, 25 days of jail, consecutive time, consecutive with 24CRB01669.

Dominque S. Rudolph, 45, of 102 S. Race St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ericka D. Schell, 49, of 30 Cherry Lane, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Robert Heltebrake, 49, of , fugitive, dismissed.

Shaquanna Thompson, 42, of 1433 Woodward Ave., discharging firearms, continued, public defender appointed.

Marthea Williams, 41, of 423 Grand Ave., flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed.