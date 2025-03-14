James E. Lavender Jr., 32, of 539 E. Grand Ave., domestic violence, guilty, continued, bond $2,000.

David D. Rose, 54, of 4641 Dayton Springfield Road, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Brittany E. Vance, 37, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

William E. Wallace, 51, of Pikeville, TN, OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Bryan Jordan, 53, of 502 W. Columbia St., complicity, dismissed.

Jeremy M. Lafon, 39, of 1328 Cameron Ave., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, assured clear distance, dismissed, texting while driving, dismissed.

Tayveon C. Piper, 18, of Dayton, theft, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Corey E. Taylor, 24, of 1750 Baker Road, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.