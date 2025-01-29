James C. Beal, 41, of 360 S. Limestone St. #208, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $500.

Kristen L. Cherry, 40, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Amanda M. Fenwick, 29, of 1037 Middle St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Matthew B. Finney, 55, of 614 Mason St., OVI, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Dion M. Gatewood, 44, of 1619 S. Fountain Ave., driving under suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, speed in school zone, innocent, continued, fail to register, innocent, continued, no seat belt, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Crystal Jenkins, 45, of 1326 Linden Ave., possession of criminal tools, innocent, dismissed.

Kenneth M. King, 39, of 1535 Villa Road, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Salvador G. Prado, 42, of 227 Second St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Keith L. Roe, 62, of 501 W. High St., warrant served defendant OI, guilty.

Donald Wakefield, 63, of 4100 Troy Road 73, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Lamont A. Walton Sr., 50, of 360 S. Limestone #408, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $500, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $500, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $500, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $500, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $500.

Lamont A. Walton Sr., 50, of 360 S. Limestone #408, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $500.

Anthony W. Wazniak, 39, of 2114 Hillside Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Xavier C. Whitt, 20, of 2102 Tanager Road, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Lyric D. Andrews, 25, of 62 W. Perrin Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Robert R. Byrum, 56, of Enon, menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Shamala J. Collier, 45, of Medway, theft, continued, public defender appointed, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Shamala J. Collier, 68, of Medway, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Shamala J. Collier, 45, of Medway, theft, continued, public defender appointed, theft, continued, public defender appointed, theft, continued, public defender appointed, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Stephanie Delong, 31, of 965 James St., OVI-meth, dismissed, OVI-meth, dismissed.

Chad A. Demaree Jr., 28, of South Charleston, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 110 days suspended, 24 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, jail stayed until 2/7/25-report to jail, administrative license suspension termed without fee, immobilized for 90 days 11/12/2024 to 2/10/25, interlock prior to drive privileges being granted, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $525, OVI/refusal, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Timothy L. Harvel, 66, of 140 Rice St., assault, dismissed.

James H. Hodge, 49, of Columbus, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Crystal Jenkins, 45, of 1326 Linden Ave., attempt, dismissed, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail with 18 days suspended, 12 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fine and costs pay by community service within 6 months, fined $100.

Isabelle R. Johnson, 19, of 417 1/2 Willard Ave., kidnapping, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, disrupting pub. service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed.

Stephen L. Mitchem, 39, of 2143 Larch St., breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Mellisa A. Padgett, 54, of 916 W. Pleasant St., driving under suspension OVI suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, 3 days of jail, jail stayed until 2/7/25/must report for jail, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $250.

Ryza J. Parfitt, 18, of 417 1/2 Willard Ave., kidnapping, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Dorothy Parks, 25, of 2716 Dale Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Lisa D. Rankin, 52, of 1317 Clifton Ave., Apt. 1/2, theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 52 days suspended, credit for time served 38 days, jail suspended on condition of 2 year law biding, fined $150.

Nashae L. Stephens, 30, of 141 E. Cassilly St., OVI, continued, bond remains “no bond”.

Micah J. Arnold, 18, of 414 Fremont Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, attempt, dismissed, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Shawn M. Beegle, 47, of 2350 N. Limestone St., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed.

Louis R. Gibson, 36, of 1464 W. Clark St., flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed.

Jeremy E. Jackson, 31, of 891 Stone Crossing Lane, domestic violence amended to domestic violence, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, susp on successful completion of review status, fined $75, assault, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Courtney Lovelace, 33, of 2141 Seminole Dr., OVI, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Ronnie E. Modlin, 49, of Dayton, forgery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Lesley M. Moore, 31, of 1190 Delta Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher D. Thomas, 54, of Jamestown, theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Broc L. Weems, 34, of 1127 Santa Monica Ave., assault amended to disorderly, guilty, fined $75.

Jeremy A. Edley Jr., 34, of Dayton, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons/under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Emily Lapois, 22, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Stephanie Murray, 29, of 1320 Delta Road, Apt. D, theft, continued, theft, dismissed.

Austin D. Smith, 21, of 1631 S. Sweetbriar Lane, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Austin D. Smith, 21, of 1631 S. Sweetbriar Lane, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Brian Sparks, 37, of 3031 Hillside Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.