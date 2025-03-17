Fernando Mendoza, 46, of 105 Belleaire Avenue, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Stephanie M. Murray, 29, of 1624 Kenton St., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Brandy S. Nickels, 40, of 1308 Delta Road, Apt. B, aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500.

Daquann L. Norman, 33, of 1203 Germantown St., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appt, bond $2,500.

Donald Wakefield, 63, of 4100 Troy Road 73, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Donald Wakefield, 63, of 4100 Troy Road, Apt. 73, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Donald Wakefield R, 63, of Dayton, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Zachary Inman, 32, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $5.

Joseph P. Lewis, 65, of 105 Basset Drive, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Ronnie D. Marlowe, 61, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $5.

Brittany E. Vance, 37, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Todd Cochran, 62, of 1131 Farlow St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, improper starting/backing, bench warrant ordered.

Genaro B. Cruz, 24, of New Carlisle, OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Jovan D. Harris, 32, of 450 Highview Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Amia Howard, 28, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Darinel H. Perez, 23, of 7002 S. Wittenberg Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Ulices J. Aparicio, 37, of 712 Mount Joy St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jonica Beatty, 52, of 1435 Selma Road, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ralph Cooley, 39, of 113 S. Fostoria Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Marshea A. January, 23, of 152 W. Brent Drive, Apt. G, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Robert E. Mcclurg Jr., 58, of 1369 Darwin Ave., theft, continued, request for refund of bond money denied.

Larisa Varniychuk, 37, of 148 S. Shaffer St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Aaron M. Lotz, 36, of Galloway, theft, bench warrant ordered, no bond.

Will R. Lewis, 31, of Cincinnati, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Clay M. Lepold, 30, of Richmond, IN, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, administrative license suspension term without fee, fined $350, OVI, dismissed.