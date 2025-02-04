Asia Dukes, 22, of 3239 Erter Dr., unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appt, released on own recognizance bond.

Adam R. Hayes, 39, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Christian A. Hockemeyer, 32, of 1432 S. Limestone St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Sylvia A. Hodson, 37, of 1528 Regent Ave., theft, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 20 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, assessed costs $100.

Pedro Morales, 41, of 2487 Hilltop Ave., OVI, continued, bond $10,000.

Ashlee M. Reeder, 38, theft, continued, public defender appt, bond $2,500.

Richard C. Rogers, 44, of 1610 S. Fountain Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

Richard C. Rogers, 44, of 1610 S. Limestone St., robbery, continued, public defender appointed, bond $7,500.

David R. Taylor, 46, of 2919 Hilldale, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

David A. Worden, 47, of 816 S. Yellow Springs St., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

