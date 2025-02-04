Cases called included:
Shalynne M. Clark, 39, of 342 Chestnut Ave., OVI/refusal amended to physical control, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 6 month group probation, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 1 year, assessed costs $375, OVI, innocent, dismissed, drive without valid license, innocent, dismissed, speed, innocent, guilty, assessed costs $25, no seat belt, innocent, guilty, assessed costs $100.
Asia Dukes, 22, of 3239 Erter Dr., unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appt, released on own recognizance bond.
Adam R. Hayes, 39, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, theft, bench warrant ordered.
Christian A. Hockemeyer, 32, of 1432 S. Limestone St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.
Sylvia A. Hodson, 37, of 1528 Regent Ave., theft, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 20 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, assessed costs $100.
Pedro Morales, 41, of 2487 Hilltop Ave., OVI, continued, bond $10,000.
Ashlee M. Reeder, 38, theft, continued, public defender appt, bond $2,500.
Richard C. Rogers, 44, of 1610 S. Fountain Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.
Richard C. Rogers, 44, of 1610 South Fountain Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.
Richard C. Rogers, 44, of 1610 S. Limestone St., robbery, continued, public defender appointed, bond $7,500.
David R. Taylor, 46, of 2919 Hilldale, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.
David A. Worden, 47, of 816 S. Yellow Springs St., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.
David A. Worden, 51, of 816 S. Yellow Springs St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.