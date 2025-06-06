Cases called included:
Luis D. Galvez, 26, of 440 E. Euclid Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.
Aaron Hunt, 37, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, hold without bond pending competency evaluation.
Aaron H. Jacolby, 37, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, hold without bond pending competency evaluation, public defender appointed, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, hold without bond pending competency evaluation, public defender appointed.
Thomas W. Tarbutton, 39, of 975 Lagonda Ave., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $5,000, assault, guilty, continued, no bond hold for disposition.
Chase C. Camp, 32, of 218 Fostoria Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.
Allen G. Sutton, 45, of 727 Olive St., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed.
James D. Baker, 51, of 1717 Kenwood Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.
Danielle E. Corona, 35, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.
Sharay S. Dotts, 31, of 407 N. Shaffer St., theft, dismissed.
Frederick A. Griffin Jr., 35, of 1830 Southern Parkway, assault, continued, public defender appointed.
Kristin L. Rowley, 35, of 403 Willow Drive, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Tevin L. Stewart, 32, of 1220 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed.