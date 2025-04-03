Dee E. Carter, 44, of 2041 Woodside Ave., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

John J. Fowler, 23, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 519, receiving stolen property, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed.

Carmen S. Gambino, 37, of Cleveland, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Xavier R. Gibson, 22, of 111 S. Western Ave., Apt. 15, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Meijer, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart Bechtle Ave., released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim Walmart Tuttle Road, released on own recognizance bond.

Philip D. Obert II, 32, of Columbus, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Dunhams, bond $2,500.

Andrew L. Richards, 34, of Springboro, speed, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Joseph D. Shoemaker, 32, of 4224 Nevada Road, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Cole T. Sowards, 36, of 1211 Tibbetts Ave., possess drug abuse instrument, continued, defendant refused to come to court, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Kwanza L. Stevens, 41, of 2357 Lexington Ave., strangulation, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, must provide address prior to any release, public defender appointed, bond $10,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, must provide address prior to release, bond $2,000.

Christopher L. Stewart, 35, of 140 Catherne St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, tinted glass, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.

Shane A. Sparks, 29, of 889 Alta Road, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year term remain law abiding, fine and costs to be paid by 11/2/2025, fined $200.

Tyron D. Martin, 46, of 336 Rosewood Ave., violate/protection order, dismissed.

Zakyla M. Mcmahon, 23, of 23 W. McCreight Ave., violate/protection order, dismissed.

Larry E. Plantz, 29, of 242 Chestnut Ave., violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Anthony D. Harris, 28, of 418 W. Liberty St., theft, dismissed.

Jason J. Heath, 39, of Dayton, driving under suspension OVI suspension, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 30 days of driver’s license suspension, def pay fine and costs by March 31, 2026 by 8:45 a.m., defendant remove warrant blocks, pay reinstatement fees, court to receive updated bureau motor vehicle printout for review, review for fine and costs and bureau motor vehicle status March 31, 2026 at 8:45 a.m., serve 3 days in Clark County Jail, report 4/11/25 at 9 a.m., fined $250, no seat belt, dismissed.

Larry T. Price, 23, of 3704 Snyder Domer Road, aggravated menacing, dismissed.