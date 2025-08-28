Cort J. De La Cruz, 23, of 1425 S. Center Blvd., unauthorized plates, guilty, guilty, 15 days of jail, consecutive time, assessed costs $165, drive without valid license, guilty, assessed costs $150, speed, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Samuel H. Douglas, 41, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Patrick E. Francois, 33, of Columbus, make false allegation of, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Vikki Hockett, 43, of 512 East Rose St., patient neglect, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Genuwine D. Long, 28, of 1029 Buckeye St., flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Walter E. Ray, 31, of 1727 Tibbets Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, no contact.

Danielle P. Waller, 32, of 22 E. Madison Ave., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Diandre G. Baker, 45, of 2020 Winding Trail, failure to disclose own personal information info, dismissed.

Diandre G. Baker, 45, of 2020 Winding Trail, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 46 days suspended, 14 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fine and costs due within 6 months, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $565, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Sharee N. Dean, 32, of 429 E. John St., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Jordan A. Frock, 27, of 4880 Troy Road, theft, continued, public defender appt’d, bond remains $1000 community service/10%.

Xavier R. Gibson, 23, of Columbus, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, restitution due within 6 months, costs due w/in 1yr.

Xavier R. Gibson, 23, of Columbus, theft, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, consecutive time, 12 months of probation, jail sent consecutive to 25CRB00465, fine and costs/restitution due within 1 year, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, consecutive time, 12 months of probation, sentence consecutive to 25CRB00848, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $100.

Trent E. Haynes Sr., 40, of Mail To: 1719 Mound St., obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 61 days suspended, 29 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 2 months, fined $150.

Konner L. Hileman, 31, of 606 S. Clairmont St., theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 64 days suspended, 26 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $50, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Ryan M. Mcafee, 36, of 1638 Springmont Ave., no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, illegal tags, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, improper lane change, bench warrant ordered.

Brian W. Newman, 49, of 5050 Middle Urbana Road, no operator’s license, dismissed, hit skip, guilty, 180 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 24 months of probation, 36 months of driver’s license suspension, 500.00 suspended on successful completion of probation, fine and costs due within 2 years, case is pride eligible, fined $250, failure to control, dismissed.

Stephanie M. Atchison, 30, of 1320 Delta Road, Apt. D, complicity amended to unlawful use property, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, consecutive time, 12 months of probation, consecutive with 24CRB3139, suspended on successful completion of probation, comply with all rules of probation, fined $50.

Timothy B. Richard Jr., 33, of North Hampton, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Robert L. Brooks, 57, of 909 Spring Falls Ave., OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $100, failure to control, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Michael E. Current, 63, of 362 E. Madison Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Issa R. Habash, 42, of 120 N. Arlington Ave., theft, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, comply with all rules of probation, not to be at Meijer during term of probation, fined $200, possession of criminal tools, dismissed.

Daemontez A. Hall, 24, of 719 W. Pleasant St., domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 12 months of probation, susp on successful completion of probation, credit for any time served, comply with all rules of probation, fined $50, assault, dismissed.

Amanda M. Neer, 38, of 1820 Prospect St., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Melissa A. Richardson, 50, of Dayton, pass bad check, dismissed - prosecutor request, pass bad check, dismissed - prosecutor request, pass bad check, dismissed - prosecutor request, pass bad check, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dallas L. Russell, 25, of 136 Olive, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 5 months of probation, comply with rules of probation, fined $75, assault, dismissed.

Andrey T. Toles, 32, of South Charleston, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Cody C. Windle, 31, of 311 W. Pleasant St., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, to attend 3 day driver’s intervention program by 9/26/25, comply with rules of probation, fined $400, drive without valid license, guilty, fined $100.

Breauna C. Dennis, 26, of 716 Olive St., criminal damaging, dismissed, assault, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Jordan A. Frock, 27, of 4880 Troy Road, theft, continued, bond remains $1000 community service/10%, criminal trespass, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond remains $1000 community service/10%, theft, continued, bond remains $1000 community service/10%.

Angie M. Haun, 35, of 2502 Lexington Ave., violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Angie M. Haun, 35, of 1616 Charles St., violate/protection order, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, ISP probation, mental health, behavioral assessment and all recommended, follow-up treatment, fine/costs due before end of probation, fined $230.

Shannon Maloon, 47, of New Carlisle, kindled fires prohibited amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine/costs due May 19, 2026, shall not appear if paid in full, fined $125.

Joshua N. Reister, 27, of 816 Mansfield, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Raymond Scott, 27, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, , fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, time served from 8/14/25 to 8/26/25, release written.