Jayson S. Hassell, 43, of Medway, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Cemara V. Holt, 18, of 234 Rosewood Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Skyler H. Jones, 32, of 1604 Irwin Ave., strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500, disrupting public service, innocent, continued, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Sarah E. Knowlton, 31, of 1800 Rebert Pike, breaking and entering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, remain in treatment, released on own recognizance bond.

Edwin E. Lamb Jr., 29, of 832 E. Southern Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Home Depot, bond $1,500.

Jamie L. Queenee, 40, of 5333 Richmoor Road, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Richard L. Waters, 66, of 941 Rice St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Justin C. Billet, 43, of 4621 Ridgewood Road W, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Carol L. Blain, 68, of 2750 Berger Ave., obstructing official business, continued, DNQ/NAPT.

Anthony Q. Carter Jr., 30, of 1057 S. Yellow Springs St., failure to control, dismissed.

Lillian J. Pemberton, 46, of 221 N. Belmont Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Izeire X. Ashton, 34, of 1320 Delta Road F, aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, report to probation upon release, strangulation, continued, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, report to probation upon release.

Ameris D. Bussard, 23, of 1406 W. High St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, pay fine and costs, no new offenses, fined $350, OVI, dismissed, failure to yield/red light, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Danielle J. Finch, 50, of 1710 Victory Drive, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, unknown sentence, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $125, speed, dismissed.

Derek L. Lytle, 36, of 2507 Leland Drive, request for bail, dismissed.

Richar Pujols, 18, of Wilmington, DE, disregard of safety, dismissed.

Lisa F. Evans, 64, of 9 Shady Lane, theft, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Bryan L. Jordan, 54, of 1324 N. Plum St., theft, dismissed.

Andre G. Mitchell, 37, of 830 Drexel Ave., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, failure to reinstate license, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Travis E. Richards, 24, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 9 months of probation, group supervision, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $150, child endangering, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 9 months of probation, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $150.

Gaige L. Ohlinger, 24, of 305 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., headlight violation, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, continued, reckless/street, highway, dismissed.

Gaige L. Ohlinger, 24, of 305 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., assault, dismissed.

Francoise J. Baptiste, 30, of 109 S. Race St., felonious assault/weapon, continued, victim was present and wish to have the charges dismissed and have her home to help with children, public defender appointed, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, victim was present wishes the charges be dismissed to have her back home to help the children.

Angel D. Dean, 44, of 238 N. Jackson St., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Amanda M. Neer, 38, of 1820 Prospect St., obstructing official business amended to obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, jail susp on successful completion probation, comply with rules of probation, fined $250.

Trey B. Blevins, 26, of Fairborn, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Stephon T. Cheek, 28, of 2414 Mayfair Drive, aggravated menacing amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, group supervision, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $150.