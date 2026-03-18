Eric B. Dotson, 31, of Enon, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, criminaltrespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Jarrod A. Hoosier, 34, of 128 Rice St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Walter D. Mcghee Jr., 30, of 1620 N. Yellow Springs St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Walter D. Mcghee Jr., 30, of 1101 N. Fountain St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Walter D. Mcghee Jr., 30, of 1101 N. Fountain Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Donald E. Moore Jr., 60, of 461 Harrison St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Janay B. Murphy, 32, of 334 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Cases called Monday, March 16 included:

Michael R. Aston, 55, of 5141 Beard Road, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed.

Daniel L. Crim, 38, of 220 Montgomery Ave. #223, theft, continued, public defender appt’d.

Kyle T. L. Domanek, 28, of South Vienna, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Lisa M. Elzey, 64, of 1218 Texas Ave., driving under suspension, guilty, fine and costs due w/in 3months, fined $250, validation sticker, dismissed.

Jason Gonzales, 18, of 513 Fair St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Stephen L. Gregory, 36, of 1661 Hillside Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, hold without bond pending disposition, obstructing official business, dismissed, failure to disclose own personal information info, dismissed.

Ryan M. Henderson, 25, of 5645 Twitchell Road B, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Gardy Jean, 30, of Columbus, driving under suspension, dismissed, no operator’s license, guilty, fine and costs due w/in 6months, fined $150.

John M. Jones, 19, of South Vienna, underage consuming low alcohol beverage., dismissed.

Dontas C. Kitt Sr., 51, of 621 S. Fountain Ave., Apt. 4, driving under suspension, dismissed, Dr. without valid lic, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 2yr law abide, fine and costs due w/in 5 months, fined $300, stop sign, dismissed.

Rosena J. Louis, 56, of 620 W. Mulberry St., failure to file sales tax ret., guilty, fined $100.

Brian W. Newman, 50, of Urbana, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, display of tags, bench warrant ordered.

Kyle M. Stilwell, 27, of 735 Innisfallen Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appt’d.

Patrick A. Titer, 51, of 3454 Folk Ream Road, Apt. 77, theft, continued, declined public defender.

Gretchen N. Boyer, 46, of 305 McCreight Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Renato S. Civilne, 30, of 1967 Elmsford St., assault, dismissed.

Renato S. Civilne, 30, of 1436 East St., assault, dismissed.

Carl Cook, 40, of Mechanicsburg, request for bail, dismissed.

Russell R. Fenwick, 44, of 1037 Middle St., receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered, receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered, receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered, receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered.

Brent M. Grooms, 29, of 309 E. Pleasantview St., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, falsification, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Adam Hudson, 20, of 104 Trenton Place, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 9 months of probation, must comply with rules of probation, fined $565.

Ronel J. Jadys, 42, of 244 Chestnut Ave., assault, dismissed.

Misty A. Kelly, 43, of 1575 Victory Drive, agg robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Nicole M. Lippi, 33, of 1930 Ohio Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Amanda B. Loges, 39, of Englewood, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Latisha M. E. Mccormick, 36, of 2420 Mayfair Drive, attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Mark A. Smith, 40, of 250 S. Douglas Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Noka D. Warfield, 63, of 915 Dibert Ave., OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Kevin Young, 39, of Dayton, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Michael R. Brown, 39, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua D. Hart, 48, of 669 Shrine Road, domestic violence, continued, no contact cond of bond.

Alexis P. Insley, 25, of 424 E. Third St., criminal damaging, dismissed, criminaltrespass, dismissed.

Paul Judy, 46, of 2635 Sunset Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed, hit skip, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Naasharii Lollis, 27, of 211 S. Western Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Misty M. Mathews, 38, of 430 W. Mulberry St., theft, continued, public defender appt’d.

Chauntae G. Neff, 38, of Fairborn, OVI, continued, marked lanes, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Kyle M. Stilwell, 27, of 735 Innisfallen Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appt’d.