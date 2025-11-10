Donald Moore Jr, 60, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Jesús B. Piñones, 22, of Springfield, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, OVI/breath, continued, speed for conditions, continued.

Raven Taylor, 22, of Springfield, OVI, continued, bond changed, operating w/o valid OL, continued, stop at sidewalk area, continued.

Devin M. Wood, 25, of Galloway, Ohio, domestic violence, continued, bond remains, assault, continued, domestic violence, continued, menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued, bond remains, assault, continued.

Marjorie N. Compton, 50, of Springfield, OVI, continued, tail lights, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Troy L. Davis, 48, of Springfield, theft, bench warrant ordered.

James T. Hoagland, 30, of Tipp City, assault, continued.

Clayton L. Phillips, 34, of Columbus, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, continued, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, continued, marked lanes, continued, assured clear distance, continued.

Alexis Powell, 28, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Zachary W. Scott, 33, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued.

Brandon Sims, 28, of Springfield, OVI, continued, DUS OVI suspension, continued, failure to control, continued, OVI, continued, DUS, continued, headlight violation, continued.

Gabrielle Smith, 22, of Springfield, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, fine/costs due may 14,2026, ALS terminated w/out fee, fined $400, improper starting/backing, dismissed.

William J. Stephson, 45, of Springfield, DUS, bench warrant ordered.

Derion R. Whaley, 29, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Ayla E. Brown, 25, of Springfield, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, OVI/breath, continued, temporary permit, continued, failure to yield/red light, continued.

Julie Moore, 52, of Springfield, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, DUS, continued, operate unsafe vehicle, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Jeremy S. Rutherford, 49, of Springfield, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, speed, continued.