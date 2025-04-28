Sarah E. Knowlton, 30, of Logan, request for bail, continued, bond set as “no bond”, to be transported to logan county.

Felisha Lafranco, 43, of 137 S. Western Ave., theft, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $10,000.

Levi M. Maurice, 34, of 823 E. Cecil St., possess drug abuse instrument, innocent, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%, bond $2,500.

Sarah J. Obrien, 40, of 1611 Springmont Ave., warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, guilty, bond $15,000.

Christina L. Wilson, 49, of Xenia, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Ethan D. Adkins, 21, of 2408 Springfield Xenia Road, OVI, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed.

Marsean D. Holt, 28, of Dayton, breaking and entering, continued, bond remains $5000 community service.

Jorge Mendez, 25, of 552 E. Northern Ave., resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 60 days of jail, 30 days credit for time served, jail concurrent with 22TRC3595 and 23TRC04782, fine and costs due within 9 months, fined $125, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, stop sign, dismissed.

Ariana D. Whitt, 34, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, 38 days credit for time served, fine and costs to be paid within 18 months, fined $250.

Alisabeth Brady, 38, of Toledo, request for bail, dismissed.

Alexander E. Huaiquil, 24, fugitive, dismissed.

Aguilar A. Morales, 42, of 806 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, continued, public defender appointed.

Quentin N. Steiner, 22, of 6021 Moorefield Road, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Dustin A. Stump, 20, of 15 S. Western Ave., obstructing official business, continued, bond remains $2000 community service.

John C. Mccoy, 44, of 1842 Woodward Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Jason W. Powley, 43, of 1577 Morgan St., criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail, drug and alcohol assessment sent subject to mod. upon treatment, fine and costs due within 1 year, mental health assessment, fined $250.

Shayla Ferryman, 22, of 1924 Michigan Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Rachquel S. King, 31, of 2013 Scarborough St., theft, dismissed, possession of criminal tools, dismissed.

Allissa E. Lanum, 21, of 302 Belleaire, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

William B. Wise, 56, of Enon, unauthorized use of vehicle amended to unauthorized use, guilty, 25 days of jail, credit for any time served on this Case, fined $150.

Shayla F. Ma’shell, 22, of 1924 Michigan Ave., OVI, dismissed, OVI/refusal, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 7 days jail suspended on condition payment of fine/costs, fine/costs due Dec. 10, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $300, fail to register, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Shayla F. Ma’shell, 22, of 1942 Michigan Ave., OVI, guilty, 100 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 18 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due Dec. 10, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fine/costs paid condition of suspended sentence, fined $575, OVI/refusal, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Jeremy M. Lafon, 39, of 1328 Cameron Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 180 days of jail with 175 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, complete alcohol/drug/CD assessment and treatment, and follow, all recommended treatment, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $400.

Joshua C. Marano, 22, of 1843 Cheviot Hills Drive, OVI, guilty, 150 days of jail with 143 days suspended, 7 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 18 months of driver’s license suspension, probation begins upon release from jail, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due by end of probation. to provide, releases to PO, obtain GED and employment, fined $375.

Brittany R. Speakes, 37, of 470 E. Cecil St., forgery, continued, bond amended to $2000 community service.