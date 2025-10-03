Bo A. Heid, 40, of 624 Amelia St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kaylee B. Lewis, 23, of 1214 Ferndale Lane, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Miranda Lunsford, 18, of 214 Greenmont Ave., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Zachary K. Miller, 55, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Gage Rager, 20, of 432 W. Pleasant St., felonious assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeffrey A. Carter, 42, of 616 S. Wittenberg Ave., burglary, continued, bond amended to $2500 community service.

Sheldon L. Pack, 29, of 17 W. Johnson St., Apt. 325, receiving stolen property, continued, bond remains $2500 community service.

David E. Kidd Jr., 24, of Columbus, violate/protection order, continued, bond remains.

Nicholas A. Lannom, 27, of 839 S. Wittenberg Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Ausitn C. Miller, 23, of 7515 Troy Road, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Timothy J. Stevens Jr., 38, of 1724 Clay St., theft, guilty, 150 days of jail with 119 days suspended, 31 days credit for time served, fine/costs and restitution to be paid by 2/24/26, need not appear if paid in full.

Jeannine D. Vanover, 68, of 1809 Highland Ave., assault, continued, 6 month diversion $150 fee and court costs, plea vacated and case dismissed if successful, per local rule if diversion unsuccessful.