Breaking: You’ve been laid off from the federal government. Now what?

Clark County Municipal Court cases

Crime
0 minutes ago
X

Cases called included:

Kelli Jo Cantrell, 33, of 112 N. Florence St., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

De’Chaunta W. Jackson-Haney, 21, of 411 S. Shaffer St., warrant served defendant OI, guilty.

Devon M. Tolson, 24, of Dayton, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender re-appointed.

Dennis J. Gilbert, 51, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Tamarra L. S. Lewis, 27, of 1540 Lambers Drive, aggravated burglary, continued, bond remains $20,000 community service.

D’Artagnan R. Spitler, 24, of DeGraff, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Brooklynn Parker, 18, of Grove City, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Jacob C. Gilbert, 30, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road #149, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Karina Lopez, 23, of 351 S. Yellow Springs St., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
These 22 people were indicted in Clark County