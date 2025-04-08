Aaron Baker, 53, of 24 N. Light St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart Bechtle Ave.

Joshua Billingsley, 32, of 449 E. Liberty Ave., strangulation, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Barbara D. Castle, 45, of 2748 Hilltop Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Joshua J. Certain, 36, of 118 Walter St., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Tailar Day, 24, of 331 Bellevue Ave., felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointe 04/07/2025, bond $10,000.

Brandy Depriest, 43, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 219, theft, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abiding, no contact, costs due within 9 months.

Jason Frock, 41, of 112 N. Western Ave., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Jason Frock B, 41, of 112 N. Western Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Alexandrea L. Brookelyn, 28, of New Carlisle, driving under suspension, innocent, continued, may not drive without valid privileges, bond $1,000.

Cory J. Peterson, 53, of 536 Rosewood Ave., returned from prison to serve sentence, guilty, returned from prison to serve sentence, guilty.

Lisa M. Rush, 52, of 1837 S. Fountain Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle Ave.

Thanes Saintilmat, 40, of 1440 W. North St., strangulation, continued, bond $10,000.

Mackenzie N. Shirk, 21, of 2034 N. Hadley Road, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Kwanza Stevens, 41, of 901 Superior Ave., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, refused public defender, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.