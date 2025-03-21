Harold T. Collins II, 34, of Springfield, weapons under disability, continued, pd appt, bond $25,000, tamper with evidence, continued, carry concealed weapon, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Lisa Evans, 64, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued.

Gavin R. Foushee, 24, of Louisville, KY, OVI, innocent, continued, ovi/breath, innocent, continued, marked lanes, innocent, continued.

Cynthia Harris, 24, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR Bond, possession of criminal tools, innocent, continued, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, pd appt, no contact condition of bond, OR Bond, possession of criminal tools, innocent, continued.

Alexander E. Huaiquil, 24, fugitive, continued, bond $425,000.

Robert A. Ladouceur, 24, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued.

Tyler D. Means, 35, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued, pd appt, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, domestic violence, continued.

John A. Moore Sr., 68, of Springfield, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, pd appt, no contact condition of bond, OR Bond.

Larry J. Nott, 49, of New Carlisle, menacing by stalking, continued, pd appt, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000, menacing by stalking, continued, violate protection order, continued, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, pd appt, no contact condition of bond, OR Bond, resisting arrest, innocent, continued.

Tena C. Patterson, 57, of Dayton, theft, innocent, continued, OR Bond.

Justin D. Tefft, 37, theft, continued, pd appt, bond $2,500.

Ashley L. Whitley, 38, of Mechanicsburg, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, pd appt, OR Bond.

Mathew Whitley, 43, of Mechanicsburg, strangulation, continued, dnq pd, no contact condition of bond, must provide address before released, bond $15,000, domestic violence, continued, dnq pd, no contact condition of bond, must provide address before released, OR Bond.

Jessica L. Whitt, 46, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, pd appt, no contact condition of bond, OR Bond, menacing, innocent, continued.

Cody C. Windle, 30, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, drive w/out valid license, innocent, continued, failure to drive on right, innocent, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, innocent, continued.

Fatherson Bissainthe, 29, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, pd appt, no contact condition of bond, assault, continued.

Jacob K. Callison, 27, of Springfield, inducing panic, guilty.

Steve Doralus, 45, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Donald L. Downs, 40, of Fairborn, vehicular vandalism, continued.

Ralph T. Salyers, 65, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, pd appt, no contact condition of bond, violate/protection order, continued.

Corey E. Taylor, 24, of Springfield, FTSSA, continued, pd appt, failure to control, continued.

Tonya M. Coleman, 37, pd appt, bond set at no bond.

Dominick P. Fenwick, 20, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued, criminal trespass, continued, theft, continued, criminal damaging, continued.

Gary L. Fraley Sr., 50, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Craig K. Fullen, 49, of Springfield, OVI, guilty, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of DL suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 12 months of probation, must comply with rules of probation, fined $375.

Johnathon A. Gillespie, 25, of South Vienna, sexual imposition, continued.

Connor Holton, 30, of Sidney, DUS, continued, traffic control device, continued, drug paraphernalia, continued.

Rachquel S. King, 31, of Springfield, theft, continued, possession of criminal tools, continued, theft, continued, possession of criminal tools, continued.

Stephen E. Stephens, 20, of Springfield, OVI, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, tinted glass, continued, DUS, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

William B. Wise, 55, of Springfield, unauthorized use of vehicle, continued.

Richard Bowser, 49, of Springfield, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, fine/costs due may 30, 2025 @ 8:30am, jail suspended on condition law abiding thru 03/19/26, fined $375.

Markevis L. Fisher Jr., 19, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued.

Inesha D, Gaston, 25, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, pd appt, no contact condition of bond.

Joshua B. Hawley, 36, of Urbana, felonious assault, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Brian K. Hosier, 61, of Springfield, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, law abiding thru 3/19/26, fined $400.

Drew M. Hysell, 26, of Columbus, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Caiden A. Neu, 21, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Brandy A. Webb, 36, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, continued, pd appt, no contact condition of bond, assault, continued.