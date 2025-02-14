Amber S. Ater, 31, of 4611 Sumac Court, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Amber S. Ater, 31, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Dashaun E. Brandon, 26, of 1956 Elmsford St., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Sergio A. Cabello, 38, of Orlando, request for bail, continued, no bond.

Ralph Cooley, 39, of 113 S. Fostoria Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Aaron K. Cooper, 40, of 1517 Woodward Ave., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Aaron K. Cooper, 40, of 1530 W. High St., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Jack J. Dean Jr., 32, of Beavercreek, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Xavier R. Gibson, 22, of 111 S. Western Ave., Apt. 15, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Roxana E. Guardado, 37, of 519 E. Cassily St., assault, innocent, continued, dismissed.

Ashlei R. Klontz, 40, of 837 Southfield, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Carl J. Lemmings, 35, of 2845 Columbus Ave., assault, innocent, continued, declines public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Joseph P. Lewis, 65, of 105 Basset Drive, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Bastian A. Morales, 23, request for bail, continued, no bond.

Jordan F. Sanchez, 22, of Orlando, request for bail, continued, no bond.

Adam L. Short, 21, of 816 S. Wittenberg, breaking and entering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Anthony W. Wazniak, 39, of 2114 Hillside Ave., criminal trespass, continued, bond $1,500.

Tyaunet L. Wells, 42, of 1623 S. Fountain Ave., theft, innocent, continued, declines public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Connie M. Fent, 46, of 1629 Cypress St., possess drug abuse instrument, continued, public defender appointed.

Dylan Steiner, 26, of 912 Park Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed.

Brian G. Holder, 47, of 902 W. Pleasant St., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Jarrod A. Hoosier, 33, of Columbus, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Michael Hutchins, 31, of 821 Rodgers Drive, violate/protection order, guilty, 180 days of jail with 100 days suspended, credit for time served, no contact with victim, remain law abiding for 12 month, fined $100.

Michael D. Hutchins, 31, of Enon, obstruct official business, dismissed, resisting arrest, dismissed, driving under suspension, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $75, failure to reinstate license, dismissed, unauthorized plates, dismissed.

Paul E. Brown, 42, of 901 Dahlia Drive W, theft, guilty, time served 1/2/25 to 1/28/25, defendant need not appear if paid in full, fined $200.

Dominic J. Catenacci, 29, of 3231 Haverhill St., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Pierre Colquitt, 45, fugitive, dismissed.

Alazae A. King, 26, of 412 Dayton Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Timothy A. Walker, 59, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed.

Lamont A. Walton Sr., 50, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 408, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.