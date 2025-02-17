Destaney Deweese, 31, of 24 W. College Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Michael D. Hutchins, 31, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Ricky E. Kidd, 42, of South Charleston, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Ashlei R. Klontz, 40, of 372 Terrace Drive, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Sheldon Pack, 28, of 17 W. Johnson St., Apt. 325, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua Watson, 32, of Enon, wildlife violation, guilty, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, no violations or new from 12 month 2/14/2026, assessed costs $400, bond $2,500.

Kenneth A. Ackley III, 36, of 5755 Willowdale Road, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Cole W Gilliam, 31, of Christiansburg, physical control, bench warrant ordered.

Miguel Juarez, 37, of 1421 Fountain Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, , 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 30 days jail, 27 suspended upon 1 year law abiding, 3 days satisfied upon completion of driver’s intervention program program, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fines and cost to be paid in 30 days, fined $375, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed.

Joseph P. Lewis, 65, of 105 Basset Drive, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Terri L. Neal, 31, of 1010 Heard Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered.

Edgar A. Prieto, 21, of 108 S. Hubert Ave., Apt. 3, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, display of license plates, bench warrant ordered.

Sergio A. Cabello, 38, of Orlando, request for bail, continued, no bond.

Irvan A. Landaverde, 24, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Bastian A. Morales, 23, request for bail, continued, no bond.

Rusbel Perez, 32, of 345 Euclid St., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, credit for 3 days, no other alcohol violations with 12 months, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, fail stop/yield stop sign, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Jordan F. Sanchez, 22, of Orlando, request for bail, continued, no bond.

Pedro Brito, 19, of 25 E. Madison Ave., resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Dominic J. Catenacci, 29, of 3231 Haverhill St., OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Alan V. Hernandez Lopez, 21, of 2487 Hilltop Ave., OVI, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fines/costs due by end of probation, fined $375, drive without valid license, guilty, fined $200, head lights, guilty, fined $150, open container/vehicle, guilty, fined $150, no seat belt, guilty, fined $150.

Mario Zurita, 52, of Troy, domestic violence, dismissed.

Mandy Ellis, 41, of London, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, disregard of safety, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Buddy R. Gardner, 42, of Fairborn, assault, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Gabreihale R. Bray, 32, of 969 Lagonda Ave., warrant issued defendant jailed, guilty.

Juan Garcia, 41, of New Carlisle, request for bail, dismissed.

Rodrigo Garcia, 35, of 2323 Dellwood, request for bail, dismissed.

Robert L. Huffman, 32, of 1735 W. Washington, request for bail, continued, review in 30 days for transport, bond $12,000.

Ethan E. Louk, 31, of New Carlisle, assault, continued, refused to come to arrn, no contact with victim, bond $2,500.

Zakyla M. Mcmahon, 23, of 23 W. McCreight Ave., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, bond $2,500.

Justin Morris, 24, of 210 Meadow Lane, strangulation, continued, no contact with victim, review for attorney on 2/25/25, bond $15,000, domestic violence, continued, assault, innocent, continued, review for attorney 2/25/2025, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

William J. Rhoads, 53, of 400 W. High St., sexual imposition, continued, bond $1,500.

Alvin Williams, 31, of Franklin, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Alvin Williams, 31, of Franklin, robbery, continued, no contact w/victim dollar tree, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.