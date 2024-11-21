Michael Hutchins, 31, of 821 Rodgers Dr., assault, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.

Michael Hutchins, 31, of 2108 Scioto Dr., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Levi W. Statler, 20, of 1714 Morgan St., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000.

Justin T. Watts, 41, of 1714 Morgan St., burglary, continued, bond $10,000.

Chase W. Billet, 24, of 2832 Corwin Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed, dismissed on plea on 24TRC01508.

Chase W. Billet, 24, of 2832 Corwin Circle, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, dismiss 24CRB00569, 30 days suspended on condition/2 year term law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee/fines and costs within 30 days, fined $250.

Kevin Brazzell, 68, of 2507 Northmoor Dr., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 30days, fined $375.

Richard G. Gossett, 54, of 137 S. Western Ave., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Donavan M. Reynolds, 23, of 516 W. Clark St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 3 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $375.

Jared Searcy, 43, of New Carlisle, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Cierra J. White, 31, of 2133 Sunnyland Blvd., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 4 months, fined $375, drive without valid license, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Jessica M. Hurley, 39, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, Dr. without valid lic, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Rebecca J. Woodruff, 61, of Urbana, OVI, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Paul E. Dewell, 35, of 1730 N. Sweetbriar Lane, seat belt, dismissed.

Douglas Hill, 46, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, continued, public defender appointed.

Rachel Impson, 50, of 106 Floral Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Donald E. Moore Jr., 59, of 1407 Beacon St., theft, guilty, bond to be applied, fined $50.

Donald E. Moore Jr., 59, of 1407 Beacon St., theft, guilty, bond to be applied in this Case, fined $50.

Marie Paul, 49, of 913 Broadway St., request for bail, dismissed.

Marie Paul, 49, of 820 Kenton St., request for bail, dismissed.

Timothy C. Pitzer, 24, of 706 Cedar St., OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due Dec. 17, 2024, defendant need not appear if paid in full, fined $375.

Dewayne T. Thacker, 45, of 2507 Hilldale Road, telephone harassment, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Dewayne T. Thacker, 45, of 1342 Cedarview Dr. E, domestic violence, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Jesse T. Ward, 33, of 921 Sawmill Court, failure to comply with law amended to failure to comply w/law, guilty, state/defendant stipulated to attached pay/reinstatement agree, attached hereto, defendant shall comply terms of plea, review for fine and costs to be paid today, fined $150, failure to comply with law, dismissed.

Philip C. Welsheimer, 20, of Enon, OVI, guilty, 73 days of jail with 70 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, group supervision, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due by 4/19/25, fined $375.