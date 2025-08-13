Bradley A. Chaney, 37, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, bond remains, domestic violence, innocent, continued, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, bond remains, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, domestic violence, innocent, continued, intimidation, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, bond $10,000, aggravated menacing, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, domestic violence, continued.

Ronald K. Cosby, 61, of Springfield, use/possess drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, bond remains, drive w/out valid license, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, stop after accident/injury, innocent, continued, marked lanes, innocent, continued.

Ronald Cosby Jr., 40, of Springfield, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Kristin R. Enz, 36, of Tipp City, hit skip, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, failure to control, innocent, continued.

Vicki Hockett, 43, of Springfield, patient neglect, continued.

Keyla A. Lenoir, 37, of Springfield, assault, continued, bond $5,000.

Alex M. Matthews, 30, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, failure to drive on right, innocent, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, innocent, continued.

Luis Milanes, 68, of South Charleston, strangulation, continued, must provide alt address prior to bonding out, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, OR Bond.

Carlos D. Oxner, 68, of Springfield, burglary, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Andrew T. Payton, 47, of Springfield, DUS, continued, OR Bond, OVI, innocent, continued, bond remains, FTA or unpaid fine susp, innocent, continued, trans. registration, innocent, continued, DUS, innocent, continued, OR Bond, speed, innocent, continued.

Richar Pujols, 18, of Wilmington, Delaware, safecracking, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, bond $10,000, breaking and entering, continued, burglary, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, bond $15,000, attempt, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Jesse L. Reed, 40, of Springfield, aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, no contact w/victim, DNG for PD bond $25,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued.

Voris Saylor, 60, of Springfield, burglary, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Raymond Scott, 27, assault, continued.

Jowyn J. Self, 36, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, menacing, innocent, continued.

Melissa L. Sims, 37, of Dayton, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, OR Bond.

Timothy J. Stevens Jr., 38, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Brian Sweeney, 53, of Medway, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, no contact w/victims, public defender appointed, OR Bond, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, domestic violence, innocent, continued, domestic violence, innocent, continued.

Lillian J. Tompkins, 34, criminal trespass, continued.

Billie J. Woods, 61, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, bond changed, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, OVI/refusal, innocent, continued, drive w/out valid license, innocent, continued, fail to register, innocent, continued.

Alexandria Chambers, 29, of Springfield, strangulation, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Price Desrosiers, 48, of Springfield, stopping after accident, continued, turn and stop signal, continued, failure to yield turning left, continued.

Scott R. Eubanks, 45, of Springfield, menacing, continued, pd appt.

Timothy V. Finke, 41, of Cincinnati, menacing by stalking, continued.

Stephen L. Gregory, 35, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued, DUS - OL forfeiture, continued, driver license law, continued, FTSSA, continued, assured clear distance, continued.

Noah S. Healy, 22, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron J. Hunt, 37, public indecency, bench warrant ordered.

Matthew A. McGraw, 34, of Springfield, assault, continued, bond changed to OR.

Travis J. McKinster, 36, of Springfield, flee/elude police officer, continued, assault, continued, assault, continued.

Zia Z. Posey, 24, of Springfield, OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Joseph Roberts, 50, of Springfield, DUS, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued.

Brentyn L. Stoops, 31, of South Vienna, domestic violence, continued, no contact w/victims, refused public defender, child endangering, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Kurt V. Sweitzer, 60, of Enon, assault reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $150.

Kizzy A. Tucker, 26, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Benjamin T. Ulliman, 35, of Dayton, assured clear distance, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Anderson Charles, 29, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, DUS, continued, speed, continued.

Slyvon L. Cook, 37, of Columbus, OVI, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, speed, continued, disregard of safety, continued, child restraint, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Tyson J. Hahn, 36, of Springfield, assault reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $25.

Polo D. Harris, 26, of Springfield, 12 point susp, continued, speed, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Blair T. Huber, 45, of North Hampton, DUS, continued.

Chelsea K. Jenkins, 36, of Springfield, OVI reduced to DUS, guilty, 6 months of DL suspension, 170 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 17 months of probation, class 7 license suspension, jail susp on successful completion ISP, comply with all rules of probation, fined $400.

Annabel L. Mason, 39, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Lovens Ovilmar, 38, of Springfield, OVI, continued, turn and stop signal, continued.

William J. Stephson, 45, of Springfield, DUS, continued, pd appt.

Brentyn L. Stoops, 31, of South Vienna, domestic violence, continued.

Nicole S. Benn, 47, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Brian K. Fugate, 42, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Krista King, 36, of Springfield, DUS, continued.

Kelsey N. Litteral, 26, of Springfield, OVI, continued.

Amber E. Lowry, 39, of Bloomingburg, OH, theft, continued, pd appt.

Andrew C. Morgan, 31, of Springfield, OVI, guilty, 170 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 18 months of DL suspension, ISP probation - follow all rules, ALS terminated w/out fee, fine/costs due no less than 30 days before end, end of probation. mental health assessment, fined $697.

Dothcy Papatoute, 29, of Springfield, OVI, continued.

Tre A. Trent, 30, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.