Norman C. Harris, 23, of 1828 Woodward Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Matthew W. Mcnier Sr., 38, of 17 S. Sycamore St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Kasandra Smith, 25, of 1300 Cedarview Dr. W, unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Shane Smith, 48, of 857 Sherman Ave., request for bail, continued, refused to sign waiver, bond $250,000.

Chelsea N. Cameron, 35, of Columbus, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 30 days, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Kahrya N. Clay, 22, of 218 E. Euclid Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 5 months, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, two lights, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Manuel Delacruz, 38, of 235 St. George Place, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $375.

Natalie J. Driscoll, 41, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 110 days suspended, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, change of plea, defendant previously convicted of OVI within 10 years-2021, jail stay 1/24/25 at 8:30, administrative license suspension termed without fee, court orders vehicle interlock before drive priv., fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $525, OVI, dismissed, one way, dismissed.

Matthew R. Gideon, 38, of South Charleston, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs paid within 30 days, one year law abiding, fined $250, display of license plates, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Justin W. Krowiak, 39, of Brook Park, child endangering, dismissed, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 3 days credit for time served, 27 days suspended on complete 1 year law-abiding, driver’s intervention program, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs pay in 30 days, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Charlot Nordena, 30, of 125 The Post Road, Apt. B, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $375.

Natasha L. Castle, 39, of South Charleston, OVI, guilty, 36 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 152 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, defendant must serve 5 days jail, fined $375.

Christopher L. Culbertson, 37, of Fairborn, OVI, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, 11 months of jail with 1 months suspended, 18 months of probation, to serve 10 months in Clark County Jail, vehicle forfeited, fined $850, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Michael D. Hutchins, 31, of 2108 Scioto Dr., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Irvan A. Landaverde, 24, of Columbus, OVI, continued, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Ariana D. Whitt, 33, of , violate/protection order, continued, bond remains 2500 community service/10%.

Neymer J. Lopez, 27, of 1578 Highland Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Luis Rodriguez, 27, of 906 Rice St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

John H. Tomlin, 48, of 4141 Troy Road, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $375.