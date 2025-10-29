Christianityh E. Carmichael, 18, of 926 Sunset Ave. G, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Tina L. Dees, 49, of Dayton, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Donald Dingus, 38, of Grove City, unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Donald Dingus, 29, of 3953 Cypress Ave., request for bail, continued, waiver signed, bond $5,000.

Codi Frank, 41, of New Carlisle, physical control, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Nicanor Gonzalez, 43, of 2210 Erie Ave., falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.

Mersaydee Hayden, 24, of 926 Sunset Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Dana R. Jackson, 54, of 2033 Crabill Road, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered.

Dana R. Jackson, 54, of Dayton, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, headlights required, bench warrant ordered.

Dana R. Jackson, 54, of 1518 S. Limestone St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

Jesse J. Lemaster Sr., 31, of 5500 Old Lower Valley Pike, felonious assault, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Alex M. D. Morales, 25, of 17 W. McCreight Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Bryan E. Phelps, 68, of 828 Henderson Drive, breaking and entering, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Lazaria Beard, 25, of 1938 Wilkes Drive, Apt. D, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Jerry W. Exon Sr., 60, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, abduction, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Damien C. Marlowe, 42, of 2843 Columbus Ave. #43, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Dorian Miller, 51, of 1221 E. High St., drive without valid license, continued, public defender appointed.

Dorian M. Miller, 51, of 1221 E. High St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Katelyn Stillwell, 19, of 28 Roseland Ave. E, underage consuming low alcohol beverage, continued, public defender appointed.

Tavaughn L. Tilley, 27, of 1311 Selma Road, criminal mischief amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail, consecutive time, jail sent consecutive to 25CRB01666, costs due within 1 year.

Travis W. S. Trout, 26, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Billie J. Woods, 62, of 709 N. Florence St., OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed.

Alexandria D. Chambers, 29, of 114 Walnut Ave., OVI, guilty, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, fined $565.

Craig C. Combs, 45, of Quincy, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed.

Jajuan L. Faulkner, 26, of 239 E. Grand Ave., aggravated menacing amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no contact with victim for 1 year, fined $100, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Cynthia L. Harris, 59, of 843 Southfield Ave., drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Robert C. Littler, 68, of 2433 Leland Drive, OVI, continued, unsafe vehicle, dismissed.

Dezavier D. Rhines, 22, of 1326 Delta Road, Apt. A, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Jayden Thomson, 18, of 28 Roseland Ave. E, underage consuming low alcohol beverage, continued, public defender appointed.

Timothy E. Yerian, 45, of New Carlisle, menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, no similar incidents 1 year, fined $150.

Joey D. Baker, 40, of Sidney, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Edward A. Balliet, 68, of 2501 E. High St., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Jacob E. Bennett, 34, of 1666 Catawba Ave., assault, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, domestic violence, dismissed.

Macken Bien-Aime, 34, of 1335 N. Limestone St., OVI, guilty, 15 days of jail with 12 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, to serve 72 hours report 1/26/26 at 2 p.m., administrative license suspension terminated without fee, may attend driver’s intervention program in lieu of jail, condition of suspended jail is payment in full, fined $565, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Kedran T. Bilbrey, 31, of Clide, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 9 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due 12/2/25, condition of suspended sentence, timely payment of fine and costs, fined $365, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Breauna E. Cameron, 24, of 1422 Woodlawn Drive, complicity, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kerry J. Crowley Sr., 45, of 421 W. Liberty St., violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Marcus P. Dearmond, 48, of 725 S. Center St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 12 months of probation, ISP probation, follow all rules of probation, costs suspended as defendant is indigent.

Anthony W. Harding, 21, of 1423 N. Belmont Ave., criminal trespass amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100.

Mykel Harris, 18, of 916 Cedar St., underage consuming low alcohol beverage, continued, public defender appointed.

Anthony M. Moore, 47, of 22 N. Douglas St., fugitive, dismissed.

Johncy Nerelus, 32, of 108 E. Main St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 90 days of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $230, OVI, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Anthony E. Parker, 42, of 1418 Noel Drive, breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jason S. Riley, 26, have weapons/under dis, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Shawn M. Rowley, 46, of 2137 Larch St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Jared D. Searcy, 44, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, continued, public defender appointed.