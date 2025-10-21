David L. Carter, 43, of 550 W. Parkwood Ave., fail to register dog, continued, released on own recognizance bond, fail to register dog, continued, felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500.

Paige N. Cooper, 21, of 520 S. Belmont Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

William Hayes, 40, of 1914 Charles St., request for bail, dismissed.

Jeremy E. Jackson, 32, of 891 Stone Crossing Lane, bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, dismissed, dismissed.

Anthony E. Parker, 42, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Emily A. Plantz. J, 30, of 1015 Spruce Road, driving under suspension, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Walter E. Ray, 31, of 1727 Tibbets Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jason S. Riley Jr., 26, of Urbana, operate without valid operator license, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jonah J. Robinson, 19, of 1938 Broadway St., flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $7,500.

Stephanie Stewart, 43, of 718 Montgomery, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $10,000.

Stephanie L. Stewart, 43, of 2411 Doris Drive, domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $7,500.