Johnathon Gillespie, 25, of Springfield, assault, guilty, continued, hold without bond pending disposition.

Jeffery M. Justice, 36, of 2 Oakland Court, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

John C. Mccoy, 44, of 1842 Woodward Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender re-appointed/bond remains, bond $2,500.

Christian Parrish, 18, of Trotwood, assault, guilty, continued, hold without bond pending disposition.

Andre L. Pullen, 38, of 1734 Springmont Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Riley J. Sarven, 19, of 723 E. Madison Ave., assault, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Elaine M. Schmitt, 66, of 2015 Troy Road, guilty by waiver.

Sean P. Shawe, 30, of 608 E. Casilly Ave., Apt. B, telephone harassment, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim.

Jasmine Sparks, 30, of Fairborn, driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, guilty, fine and costs due within 30 days, assessed costs $200, seat belt driver, innocent, guilty, assessed costs $25, tail light, innocent, guilty, assessed costs $25.

Tre A. Trent, 30, of 6131 Twitchell Road, bond remains, dismissed, bond $2,500.

Briana J. Crowe, 26, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. C, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Dontez M. Mcwhorter, 33, of 318 W. Johnny Lytle Avenue, falsification, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid within 1 year, fined $350.

Dontez M. Mcwhorter, 33, of 318 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail time consecutive to 18CR02908, 1 year law abiding, fine/costs due in 1 year, fined $200, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100.

Hunter M. L. Powell, 21, of New Carlisle, menacing by stalking, dismissed, aggravated menacing, guilty, 180 days of jail, jail concurrent with 25CR131, fine/costs due in 2 years, fined $250, telephone harassment, dismissed.

Hunter M. Powell, 21, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, guilty, 180 days of jail, consecutive time, jail consecutive to 25CRB00231/concurrent to 25CR131, fine/costs due in 2 years, fined $250.

Elijah Thomas, 21, of 1438 Attleboro Ave., possess dangerous ord., continued, public defender appointed.

Xavier R. Gibson, 23, of 111 S. Western Ave., Apt. 15, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Erick Gonzalez, 27, of 1148 Rosedale Ave., OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license amended to operate without valid operator license, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $350, marked lanes, dismissed.

Aaron H. Jacolby, 37, of , criminal trespass, dismissed.

Jamie L. Kuss, 49, of 263 S. Douglas Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jamier Ross, 32, of 1827 S. Belmont Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Alberto Teniente, 42, of 1359 Montego Drive, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100, assault, dismissed.

Samuel L. Whatley, 26, of 1419 Selma Road, domestic violence amended to domestic violence, guilty, 25 days of jail, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Elgin D.J. Channels, 33, of 1053 Imperial Blvd., OVI, continued, full time & attention, dismissed.

Jacob A. Castle, 41, of 5605 Old Lower Valley Pike, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jordan Brewer, 31, of Dayton, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, fined $350, tail lights, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Victor L. Keaton, 45, of 405 Lansdown Ave., resisting arrest, dismissed, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Hunter M. Powell, 1, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, guilty, 160 days of jail, jail concurrent with Common Pleas Case 24CR1031, defendant may be transported to Ohio state penitentiary.

Evieauna N. Wade, 24, of Dayton, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Benjamin Foston, 51, of Franklin, hunt/fish without permission amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $150.

Evan G. Harris, 31, of Columbus, OVI, dismissed, OVI/refusal, dismissed, texting while driving, guilty, administrative license suspension remains in effect, fined $150, marked lanes, guilty, fined $150.

James Lauchard, 20, of 513 Lawnview Ave., criminal damaging, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, jail suspended on PMT of restitution and fine and costs by review, fined $100.