Markevis L. Fisher, 38, of 340 W. Jefferson St., burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Maurice A. Howell, 21, of Columbus, request for bail, continued, bond $10,000, fugitive, continued, bond $20,000.

Nicholas R. Jones, 27, of Fairborn, hit skip, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide, 50 hors community service within 2 months, waived counsel, assessed costs $250, assured clear distance, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Timothy W. Jones, 22, of Huber Heights, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua R. Lattimore, 39, of 112 Fremont Ave., obstructing official business, continued, bond $2,500, falsification, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Austin C. Miller, 23, of 7515 Troy Road, driving under suspension, continued, bond $1,000.

Deander Z. Pulliam, 35, of Chicago, IL, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Amber L. Rollins, 48, of London, theft, innocent, continued, arraignment entry, no contact with Sheetz, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jerry E Springer Jr., 47, of 1122 1/2 W. High St., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, operate without proof of financial responsibility/insurance, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Terry W. Stockman, 67, of 1311 Beverly St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Victoria L. Thomas, 40, of 522 E. Madison Ave., theft, dismissed.

Alfred Valencia, 68, of New Carlisle, request for bail, continued, bond $10,000.

Janaiva R. Benion, 27, of 285 E. Brent Drive, Apt. C, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed.