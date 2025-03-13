Robert E. Mcclurg Jr., 58, of 1369 Darwin Ave., failure to disclose own personal information information, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Corey E. Taylor, 24, of 1750 Baker Road, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

William E. Wallace, 51, of Pikeville, TN, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Stephanie L. Delong, 31, of 965 James St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, no bond.

Debra L. Jahns, 58, of 5331 Ridgewood Road E, OVI, bench warrant ordered, no bond.

Monica L. Stinnett, 32, of 126 Bassett Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffrey D. Aleshire, 50, of 1808 Crescent Drive, child endangering, dismissed.

Gregory W. Carpenter II, 42, of Enon, inducing panic, dismissed - prosecutor request.

John A. Diehl, 47, of New Carlisle, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Edward E. Jackson, 42, of 238 W. Southern Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Regan D. Brumbly, 37, of Urbana, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Regan D. Brumbly, 37, of Urbana, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered.

Kayla M. Harrop, 32, of 3945 Rocky Point Road, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.