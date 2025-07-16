Sterling Parker, 38, of 1434 Delta Road, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Jalisa Phoenix, 31, of Cincinnati, request for bail, continued, bond set at $0, release to Lebanon.

Jalisa Phoenix, 31, of Cincinnati, driving under suspension, no contest, guilty, assessed costs $100, no tail lights, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Aaron M. Whitehead, 34, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Denico Fudge, 31, of St. Paris, robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kevin J. Johnson, 50, of 654 W. Jefferson St., flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed.

Thomas W. Neighbors Sr., 44, of 502 Rice St., discharge of firearm, continued, public defender appointed.

Rasheedah R. Stream, 46, of 1936 Pompano St., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed.

Uriel A. Caceres, 18, of 480 Park Place, have weapons/under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Slyvon Cook, 37, of Columbus, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Angel D. Dean, 44, of 238 N. Jackson St., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Denico Fudge, 31, of Saint Paris, robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Stanley Gibson, 22, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Donald A. Hanke, 47, request for bail, dismissed.

James T. Hoagland, 30, of New Carlisle, assault, continued, public defender appointed

Joshua M. Hughes, 24, of 1932 Fred Jordan Drive, Apt. F, disrupting public service, continued, public defender appointed, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Bart M. Jenkins, 56, of 2729 Dorothy Lane, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, expired tag or sticker, guilty, fined $25.

Darryl E. Kinley Jr., 52, of 149 W. Euclid Ave., felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Joshua J. Mcclanahan, 34, of 1015 Lagonda Ave., violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Aries M. Mitchell, 26, of Xenia, cruelty/companion animal, dismissed, cruelty to companion animals, continued, obstructing official business, dismissed, abandon animals, dismissed.

Brian W. Newman Jr., 19, of 1327 Driscoll Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed.

Maleah M. Owens, 19, of 312 N. Jackson St., flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed.

Sunny Parsons, 43, of 1912 Charles St., request for bail, dismissed.

Marcus L. Soles Jr., 19, of 430 S. Clairmont Ave., carrying concealed weapon, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Jalya Stollings, 25, of Donnelsville, physical control, continued, public defender appointed.

Mitchell L. Arrone, 26, of Richmond, IN, no operator’s license, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 1 year law abiding/get valid operator license, fine/costs due by Sept. 23, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $200.

Robert E. Fox, 47, of 912 Park Ave., right of way, guilty, fine/costs due Aug. 19, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $100.

Paul E. Jones, 51, of 1314 W. High St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Bradley L. Kelley, 31, of 2100 E. High St., Apt. 7H, robbery, continued, public defender appointed.

Richard L. Miller II, 46, of 1940 Primm Drive, Apt. H, assault, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%.