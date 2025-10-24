Daniel Wells, 41, of Huber Heights, driving under suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Curtis Whitmore III, 42, of 1530 Logan Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Travis L. Belford, 36, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt. E, burglary/person present, continued, DNQ.

David L. Carter, 43, of 550 W. Parkwood Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, bond remains.

Jamie N. Cromwell, 43, of 311 Hickory Drive, OVI, guilty, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, will grant 3 day credit if driver’s intervention program completed by 11/26, fined $600.

Anthony E. Parker, 42, of 1418 Noel Drive, breaking and entering, continued, bond remains.

Brandon J. Ramsey, 29, of New Carlisle, OVI, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, comply with all rules of probation, fined $600.

Jason S. Riley, 26, theft, continued, bond remains, theft, continued, bond remains, theft, continued, bond remains, theft, continued, bond remains, flee/elude police officer, continued, bond remains, theft, continued, bond remains.

Jason S. Riley Jr., 26, of Urbana, operate without valid operator license, continued, bond remains as an OR.

Jeffrey Robinson, 28, of 507 W. Pleasant, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jeanett S. Adkins, 68, of 1018 Broadway St., Apt. 1/2, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua Alfrey, 51, of South Vienna, driver license required, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Connor Ferryman, 32, of 3456 Heatherwood Ave., weapons while intoxicated, dismissed.

Kaleb M. Foland, 20, of 311 Hickory Drive, assault, dismissed.

Polo D. Harris, 26, of 418 W. Liberty St., driving under suspension, guilty, 30 days of jail with 28 days suspended, must complete 20 hours of community service, no driving for 1 year without valid operator license, fine/costs due by 10/6/26, fined $40, no seat belt, dismissed.

Matthew S. Moore, 42, of 132 E. Second St., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Brian W. Newman Jr., 20, of 1327 Driscoll Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Kat E. Petit, 37, of 135 E. Grand Ave., drive without valid license, dismissed, closed street, dismissed.

Lillian J. Tompkins, 35, of 1218 Rice St., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Richard G. Wano, 38, of 2034 Woodside Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.