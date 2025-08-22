Robert Heltebrake, 49, of 315 S. Burnett Road #419, fugitive, continued, bond set as “no bond”, to be transported to Richland County.

Brian K. Adkins Jr., 40, of 217 E. Southern Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Crystal D. Jenkins, 45, of 1326 Linden Ave., obstructing official business, continued, bond changed to “OR”.

Jaeden D. Threats, 21, of 217 Roseland Drive E, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Paul Andorfer, 39, of 1427 N. Limestone St., hunt/fish without permission, continued, DNZ/NAPT.

Victor G. Gillum, 65, of 1184 W. Sparrow Road, strangulation, continued, bond remains $5000 community service, domestic violence, continued, bond remains $1500 community service/10%.

Brooke E. Mefford, 32, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Tiara Brunk, 32, of New Carlisle, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, 90 days suspended condition upon compliance with all, terms of probation in Montgomery County, slow speed, dismissed.

Charles A. Earles, 36, of 3920 Wyndover Drive, Apt. E, domestic violence, dismissed, endangering children, dismissed.

Dustin M. Fent, 40, of 1929 Hatcher Dive, Apt. B, receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered.

Levi M. Maurice, 35, of 823 E. Cecil St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, right of way, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Lisa D. Rankin, 53, of 1317 1/2 Clifton Ave., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Johnathan W. Smith, 40, of Dayton, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Donald Wakefield, 64, of Dayton, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

