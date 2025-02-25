Porsha R. Collins, 48, of 1513 S. Center St., nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual image, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Nakala Eldridge, 21, of 1257 E. Cedarview Drive, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact with Quality Inn, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Alf Henry, 18, of 1504 S. Center Blvd., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Krista Kercher, 46, of New Carlisle, assault, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jamesley P. Louis, 34, of 2950 N. Limestone St., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, must provide alterative address prior to release, no contact with victim, bond $2,500.

Jamesley P. Louis, 34, of 2950 N. Limestone St., strangulation, continued, no contact with victim, must provide alternative address prior to release, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Amber N. Martin, 36, of 1668 Catawba Ave., violate protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Nathaniel Mcneal, 32, of Urbana, strangulation, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Shawn P. Pack, 50, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Bradley J. Reed, 44, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Clinton Renz, 54, of 840 S. Isabella, request for bail, continued, review in 30 days, bond $2,500.

Dennis Roby, 55, of 2299 S. Yellow Springs St., request for bail, continued, no bond, public defender appointed.

Curtis M. Scheerschmidt II, 34, of 5989 Hominy Ridge Road, strangulation, continued, no contact with victim, DNQ, bond $5,000, domestic violence, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Tryquan M. Threats, 21, of 924 S. Fountain, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.