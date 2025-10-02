Preston D. Muncy, 52, of 505 Burnett Road, theft, guilty, guilty, 90 days of jail with 45 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, fine and costs due with in 3 months, 2 year law abide, report 9/26/25 at 8:30 for jail, assessed costs $250.

Amanda Ratcliff, 36, of 211 E. Mulberry St., weapons under disability, innocent, continued, declined public defender, bond $5,000.

Paul L. Terry II, 38, of 1259 Villa Road, bench warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, dismissed.

Michael D. Bleas, 29, of 318 S. Greenmount Ave., OVI, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, suspended on successful completion of probation, defendant to serve 3 days in jail, comply with rules of probation, fined $565, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Daniel ***Ii*** K. Dye, 41, of 640 S. Douglas Ave., theft, dismissed.

Elizabeth M. Dyer, 42, of 1711 Prospect St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Rykeisha D. Ervin, 26, of 712 Stanton Ave,, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed.

Jeremiaha L. Harvel, 43, of 1508 Sunset Ave., amended to driving under suspension, guilty, 250 hours community service.

Johnson M. Christophe, 34, of 1756 S. Center Blvd,, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Austin Miller, 23, of 1186 Lagonda Ave., violate protection order, continued, public defender appointed.

Cori A. A. Rebert, 21, of 3454 Folk Ream Road, Lot 249, OVI, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 9 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on successful completion of probation, comply with rules of probation, fined $565.

Brittany L. Barclay, 31, of 1930 Ohio Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed.

Mark Evans, 37, of 524 N. Shaffer St., felonious assault/weapon, continued, bond amended to $7500 community service.

Aiyanah N. S. Ramsey, 21, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jason L. Rose, 51, of Dayton, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Holly Shaw, 37, of 909 Pine St., violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.