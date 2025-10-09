Robert P. Douglas III, 45, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, resisting arrest, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Robert P. Douglas III, 45, of 23 N. Douglas, bench warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, guilty, bond $2,500.

Robert P. Douglas III, 45, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Christian A. Hockemeyer, 33, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Michael L. Mccoy, 45, of 1033 Broadway St., robbery, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

John Mcdonald, 61, of 1742 Kenwood Ave., unlawful restitution, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Dominick M. Moore, 33, of 21 E. Cecil St., request for bail, dismissed.

Kerry Crowley Sr., 45, of 421 W. Liberty St., obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail, 32 days credit for time served, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $250, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Jayla N. Huguely, 22, of Xenia, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Kristen M. Penny, 41, of 414 N. Shaffer St., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed.

Meranda Sharp, 33, of 2121 Larch St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, improper right turn, bench warrant ordered.

Shane S. Smith, 49, of 857 Sherman Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Peter N. Steel, 39, of South Solon, OVI, guilty, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, jail suspended 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension term without fee, fined $375.

Phillip Stevens, 37, of 1004 Park Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed, illegal plates, dismissed.

Phillip Stevens, 37, of 201 1/2 S. Light St., obstructing official business, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, consecutive time, jail sent consecutive to 24CRB02545, 2 year law abide, fine and costs due within 6months, fined $100.

Phillip L. Stevens, 37, of 201 1/2 S. Light St., theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 74 days suspended, 16 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $100, obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 14 days suspended, 16 days credit for time served, fine/costs to be paid in 6 months, 2 years law abiding, fined $100.

Phillip L. Stevens, 37, of 201 1/2 S. Light St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Jasmine S. Touvell, 33, of Columbus, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed.

Rashad Z. L. Zachery, 20, of 1936 Pompano St., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, group probation, fine/costs due within 6 months, fined $565.

Jaylin Bartley, 25, of Urbana, possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Jeff Henry, 28, of 821 S. Limestone 1/2, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James T. Hoagland, 30, of New Carlisle, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Michael W. Jenkins, 31, of 603 Lyle Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Johnson Joyce, 58, of 1269 Cedarview East Drive, OVI amended to OVI, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, must complete 3 day driver’s intervention program by 11-21-25 for credit for time served, comply with all rules for probation, fined $565.

Camron L. Powell, 22, of Huber Heights, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tabitha Stilgess, 42, of 909 Emery St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Danielle E. Corona, 35, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Troy L. Davis, 48, of 720 Kenton St., theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Craig A. Helton, 60, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Joshua D. Mcdaniel, 26, of 349 Ravenwood Drive, OVI, guilty, 150 days of jail with 147 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, follow all rules of probation, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $565, two lights, dismissed.

Joshua D. Moore, 37, of 1326 Delta Road, Apt. C, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Steven D. Skaggs, 43, of 1505 W. Mulberry Ave., driver license law, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, assured clear distance, guilty, costs and restitution due 30 days before end of probation.

Steven D. Skaggs, 43, of 1505 W. Mulberry St., OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 145 days suspended, 35 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, ISP probation/follow all rules of probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, report to McKinley Hall upon release, fined $565, no operator’s license, dismissed, display of tags, dismissed.