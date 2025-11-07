Jennifer Daniels, 36, of Dayton, BW served deft jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Juan C. Dimas, 23, of Springfield, OVI, guilty, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of DL suspension, 1yr law abide, f/c due w/in 6months, ALS terminated w/o fee, assessed costs $565, DUS, guilty, assessed costs $250, reckless operation, guilty, assessed costs $35.

Abigale Ebert, 18, of Saint Paris, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Aleeshya Fudge, 24, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OVI/breath, innocent, continued, DUS, innocent, continued, marked lanes, innocent, continued.

Lindehu Hernandez, 35, of Springfield, disrupting public service, innocent, continued, bond remains, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, bond changed, OR Bond.

Jenkins Chelsea, 27, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond.

Aaron L. Jones Jr, 37, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, OR Bond.

Ewner Mejia, 41, of Springfield, tampering with evidence, innocent, continued, bond remains.

Shamika L. Minter, 36, of Columbus, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Josiate Mondestin, 24, of Springfield, flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, OR Bond, DUS, innocent, continued, OR Bond, fail obey traffic device, innocent, continued, failure to control, innocent, continued.

Alexis Perez, 23, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, failure to drive on right, continued.

Jesus B. Pinones, 22, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered.

Raphael Ramerez, 35, of Springfield, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, drive w/out valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Omar Roblero, 19, of Springfield, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Brayan Rodriguez, 22, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, drive w/out valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Juan Sanchez, 39, of Medway, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, must provide address prior to release, bond $15,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, must provide address prior to release, bond $2,500.

Kenneth Shank, 60, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, bond $2,500, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, menacing, innocent, continued, menacing, innocent, continued.

Jackson Snitkey, 20, of Urbana, Iowa, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

William Woods, 57, of Dayton, fugitive, continued, no bond pending transportation, fugitive, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact w/victim, refused public defender, OR Bond.

Michael Davis, 68, of Springfield, public indecency, continued.

Samuel Davis, 28, of Springfield, assault, continued, bond remains.

Aleeshya Fudge, 24, of Springfield, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, OVI/breath, continued, DUS, continued, marked lanes, continued.

Cynthia Harris, 59, of Springfield, theft, continued, possession of criminal tools, continued, obstructing official business, continued, theft, continued, possession of criminal tools, continued.

Jaheim C.M. Jefferson, 23, of Springfield, assault reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail, motion to withdraw guilty plea granted, jail sent concurrent w/felony sentence 23cr651, costs due w/in 1yr.

Dion R. Malcom, 36, of Springfield, receiving stolen property, continued.

Travis J,. McKinster 37, of Springfield, assault, continued, assault, continued.

Josiace Mondestin, 24, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, bond remains, assault, continued.

Donald Moore Jr, 60, of Springfield, theft, continued, no contact w/Walmart on Becthle, public defender appointed.

Tameed Moshay, 56, of Lebanon, sexual imposition, continued, bond remains.

Araldo Renald, 25, of Springfield, felonious assault, continued, bond remains.

Jason S. Riley, 26, theft, continued, theft, continued.

Andre Roberts, 33, of Springfield, no OL, continued.

Amber S. Youngblood, 46, of Springfield, OVI, continued.

Jakob Yule, 28, of Springfield, burglary, continued, bond changed.

Malaki Carrera, 19, of Xenia, carry concealed weapon, continued, public defender appointed, carry concealed weapon, continued, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, possession of a dangerous ordnance, continued.

Kees P. Ciric, 22, of Goshen, Ohio, OVI, continued, failure to drive on right, continued.

Mitchell Howard, 68, of Goshen, Ohio, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, continued, OVI, continued, one way, continued.

Benel Paul, 31, of Springfield, drive w/out valid license, continued, speed, continued.

Emilie D. Hall, 46, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued.

Joshua B. Hawley, 37, of Urbana, violate/protection order, guilty, fined $150.

Phillip S. Hoppes, 68, of Springfield, physical control reduced to open container, guilty, fined $125.

Brandon L. McPeek, 40, of North Hampton, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary K. Miller, 55, of Springfield, criminal trespass, guilty, 25 days of jail, credit for time served, fined $115.

Derrick D. Phillips, 36, of Springfield, OVI, continued, failure to control, continued.

Julia A. Rogers, 63, of Springfield, criminal damaging reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fined $155.

Cheikh T. Sakho, 36, of Columbus, temporary permit, continued.