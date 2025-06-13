Michael D. Clifford Sr., 40, of 147 W. Grand Ave., expired tag or sticker, innocent, dismissed.

Miguel Delgadillo, 41, of 219 W. Clark St., hunt/fish without permission, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Terrance M. Jennings, 34, of Dayton, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appt, no contact cond of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jesus Morales, 21, of 1110 Warder St., hunt/fish without permission, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Luis Perez, 26, of 835 Rice St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, Dr. without valid lic, bench warrant ordered, failure to Dr. on right, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Sarain Perez, 28, of 218 Rice St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Joshua T. Ray, 40, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appt, no cotact cond of bond, bond $5,000.

Maxiel Velazquez, 27, of 925 Mansfield Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, OVI, bench warrant ordered, Dr. without valid lic, bench warrant ordered, fail to dim, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Shawna M. Densford, 37, of Beavercreek, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Altagrace Pierre, 33, of 1501 E. High St., felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed.

Charles E. Harris Jr., 51, of 524 Mount Vernon, violate/protection order, continued, declines public defender, no contact cond of bond.

Darren Maiolo, 52, of 937 Avondale Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Michale T. Norton, 32, of 1508 S. Center Blvd., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michale T. Norton, 32, of 1508 S. Center Blvd., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Altagrace Pierre, 33, of 1501 E. High St., felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed.

Dallas M. Brando, 25, of New Carlisle, assault, dismissed.

Andrew Collins, 26, of 1836 Woodward Ave., Dr. without valid lic, guilty, 180 days of jail with 176 days suspended, to serve 4 days jail, report 6/16/25 @ 9am, defendant to have valid license, no offenses and, paid in full by review. defendant must appear for, for the review date., review fine/costs on june 9, 2026 @ 8:45am, fined $100.

Tamar D. Echols, 21, of 2406 Red Coach Drive, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Michael I. Gilbert, 35, of 1812 Woodward Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Bo A. Heid, 40, of 809 W. Mulberry St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, defendant to engage with the literacy center to, attempt to gain the ability to use basic reading, skills. defendant to address his reinstatement, fees with the bmotor vehicle. valid license by end of probatn, driving under suspension, dismissed, no operator’s license, guilty, 100 days of jail with 96 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine/costs suspened as defendant is indigent, defendant to engage with the literacy center to, attempt to gain the ability to use basic reading, skills. defendant to address his reinstatement, fees with the bmotor vehicle. valid license by end of probatn.

Thomas D. Joyner, 29, of 1208 Harrison St., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, complete journey to freedom and m/h assessment, fine/costs due by end of probation, fined $140.

Tearra Kenley, 30, of Fairborn, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Shannon Maloon, 46, of New Carlisle, kindled fires prohibited, continued, public defender appointed.

Hanna L. Mcdonald, 20, of 327 W. Clark St., OVI, continued, underage OVI, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed.

Leah Reed, 40, of 1325 Terrace Drive, theft, dismissed.

Leah D. Reed, 40, of 1325 Terrace Drive, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail with 118 days suspended, 12 months of probation, mh eval & follow up treatment, which may include, medication. fine/costs due before end of probation, fined $110.

Leah D. Reed, 40, of 1325 Terrace, theft, guilty, credit for time served, 118 days of jail, 12 months of probation, 118 days consectutive to 25crb00816, credit time served/suspend balance, fine/costs due before end of probation, fined $120.

Kevin M. Scott, 40, of 420 Mount Vernon Ave., OVI, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Daniel Tilson, 44, of South Vienna, burglary, continued, public defender appt, no contact cond of bond.

Harry L. Whited, 57, of 1422 Mound St., obstructing official business, guilty.