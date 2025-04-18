Jason R. Caroppoli, 41, of New Carlisle, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart Bechtle Ave., bond $1,000, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Destynie R. Day, 22, of 1104 Russell Ave., burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $15,000, burglary, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Payton T. Durst, 32, of 1445 Torrence Drive, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Zachary Z. Henry, 32, of Tremont City, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Elizabeth M. Holland, 24, of 501 W. High St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Heather N. Huffman, 33, of 912 Cedar St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Shamaka S. Johnson, 34, of 156 E. Grand Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Michael Kraus, 31, of South Vienna, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Lisa Poe, 40, of 414 W. High St., Apt. 1/2, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Brittany R. Speakes, 37, of 470 E. Cecil St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, telephone harassment, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Whitney F. Speakes, 37, of 2100 E. High St., 2B, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Steven Stacy, 47, of New Carlisle, request for bail, continued, to be transported, request for bail, continued, to be transported.

Keith R. Thomas, 54, of 1124 Russell Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, bond $35,000.

Ariana D. Whitt, 34, of 1407 Beacon St., assault, guilty, continued, public defender appointed.

Kadeija M. Jones, 40, of 805 E. Northern Ave., complicity, continued, public defender appointed.

Brittany Ayers, 36, of Cincinnati, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Charlene L. Bullard, 33, of 296 E. Johnson Ave., assault, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Tyler M. Druck, 22, of 1622 N. Belmont Ave., fine and costs, comply with police officer, continued, bond changed $2000 community service.

Gregory Haemmerle, 43, of Lewis Center, aggravated menacing amended to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, consecutive time, suspended/comply with probation in 21TRC8963 and fine and costs, jail consecutive with 24TRC8936, fined $145.

Gregory Haemmerle, 43, of 5132 Ridgewood Road E, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 9 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, drug/alcohol assessment and treatment/follow up, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375.

Shyannah E. Hall, 30, of 1611 Lagonda Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Sidney J. Jacobs II, 35, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, continued, bond changed to $2000 community service.

Joseph E. Marlowe, 48, of Medway, domestic violence, continued, bond changed to $1000 community service.

Renee K. Robinson, 32, of Dayton, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, release written.