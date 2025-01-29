25CV0078: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Shawn B. Reynolds, breach of contract.

25CV0079: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Michael D. Ranes, breach of contract.

25CV0080: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. Carl Stepp, Treasure of Clark County, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Carl Stepp, if any, foreclosure.

25CV0081: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Rhonda Linton, Michael Wilson, breach of contract.

25CV0082: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Edward Williams, Heather Williams, breach of contract.

25CV0083: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Patricia Gentry, breach of contract.

25CV0084: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Judith Colwell, breach of contract.

25CV0085: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Justin Menda, breach of contract.

25CV0086: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Harlee Dingledine, breach of contract.

25CV0087: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Gregory Jacobs, Sharonda Norton, breach of contract.

25CV0088: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Angela Jacobs, Jeremy Jacobs, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Pascal Pierre, 30, of Springfield, none and Jenny F. Davilmar, 27, of Springfield, none.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.