25CV1071: Crown Asset Management LLC v. Kelli Plant, breach of contract.

25CV1072: Karen Hardnick v. The Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees and Assigns of Fletia E. Lyons, Deceased, The Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees and Assigns of Martha E. Walls, Deceased, quiet title.

25CV1073: Shannon Wick v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Fortune HR/Alloy Employer Services, Stephanie McCloud, bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV1074: General Electric Credit Union v. Robert Kidd, John P. Moneer, breach of contract.

25CV1075: Intermex Wire Transfer LLC v. La Condesa Grocery Store #2, LLC, Ismael Saucedo, breach of contract.

25CV1076: Stone Creek Financial, Inc. v. Kelly Tapia, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Hope D. Clingerman, 21, of Springfield, digital personal shoppe and Noah C. McCloud, 31, of Springfield, assembler.

Richard E. Jeffrey, 36, of Springfield, accountant and Sydney A. Mollett, 36, of Springfield, paralegal.

Naasharii-Ali Lollis, 27, of Springfield, customer service rep and Jeffery L. Cameron, 30, of Springfield, customer service.

Arnulfo Figueroa Lopez, 23, of Springfield, manufacturing assembler and Viviana Vazquez Ruiz, 19, of Springfield, manufacturing assembler.

Tyron D. Moore, 20, of Springfield, massage therapist and Manica Dean, 18, of Springfield, PCT.

Sierra L. Dodds, 25, of Springfield, pharmacy technician and Brett C. Ames, 26, of Springfield, assistant manager.

Heather K. Kelley, 32, of Springfield, business owner and Ty D. Ferraro, 35, of Springfield, order ver. specialist.