25CV0102: Discover Bank v. Jennifer Stephany, action for money.

25CV0103: Bank of America, N.A. v. Erica L. Newman, Erica Lee Newman, replevin.

25CV0104: Day Air Credit Union Inc. v. Destiny Flores, Timothy Poling, SR, action for money.

25CV0105: Vancrest of Urbana, LTD v. Garrett A. Mcginnis, action for money.

25CV0106: Security Credit Services, LLC v. Jeffrey S. Lee, action for money.

25CV0107: American Economy Insurance Company v. JOHN DOE, Phoenix Transportation Services, LLC, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

