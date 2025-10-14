25CV0891: Rocket Mortgage, LLC fka Quicken Loans, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Joseph W. Conley, Jr, Jane Doe, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Joseph W. Conley, Jr., State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure. All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Logan D. Slater, 20, of Springfield, military and Tory M. Cordell, 26, of Springfield, accounts receivable.

Brandi L. Martin, 36, of Springfield, self-employed and Luis A. Perez Puente, 31, of Matehuala/San Luis Potos, unemployed.

Sally A. A. J. Olson, 65, of Springfield, retired and Richard C. Chapman, 66, of Springfield, retired.

Moniek N. Brown, 44, of Springfield, nurse and La Kelsey R. Tucker, 46, of Springfield, factory worker.

Matthew D. Allender, 37, of Springfield, concrete finisher and Macey M. Hardy, 27, of Enon, athletic trainer.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.