25CV0651: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Shantel Witherspoon, action for money.

25CV0652: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Denico Fudge, action for money.

25CV0653: Barbara S. Patrick v. Stephanie McCloud, Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, US Xpress, Inc. et al, bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0654: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Darcy Edington, action for money.

25CV0655: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Michele Schell, action for money.

25CV0656: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Community Hospital Of Springfield And Clark County, Community Mercy Health System, Amanda M. Cosper, James A. Cosper, JR, Lvnv Funding LLC, State Of Ohio Department Of Taxation, Treasurer Of Clark County, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Derrick R. Gamble, 35, of New Carlisle, tool maker and Kendra K. Douglas, 24, of New Carlisle, Copeys Butcher Shop.

Christopher R. Neal, 30, of Springfield, engineer and Jaime N. Bushong, 31, of Springfield, admin. assistant.

Lindsey E. Gaspar-Arellano, 23, of Springfield, shift lead and Taveon L. Staten, 25, of Springfield, none.

Jasmine C. C. Daniels, 29, of Piqua, STNA and Wonson Petit-Homme, 26, of Springfield, fork lift driver.

Shelby L. McHenry, 24, of Springfield, dental hygienist and Anthony J. L. Boyers, 25, of Springfield, plumber.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.