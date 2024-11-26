24CV0894: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Jason W. Lacey, breach of contract.

24CV0895: The Huntington National Bank v. Lorenzo Cardosa, Lorenzo G. Cardosa, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Lorenzo G. Cardosa, AKA Lorenzo Cardosa, if any, Midland Funding LLC dba Midland Funding DE LLC, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

24CV0896: Midfirst Bank v. Christy K. Brossman, Rollin L. Brossman, Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, The United States of America, The Secretary of Housing and Urbana Development, foreclosure.

24CV0897: Katelynn M. Callejo v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Silfex, Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

Marriage licenses:

Jack C. A. Gwin, 37, of Enon, owner/operator and Rachale N. Kidwell, 30, of Etna, program manager.

Jacob A. Guercio, 22, of Springfield, truck driver and Hannah E. Trucker, 20, of Enon, barista.

Aaron R. Rider, 18, of Springfield, cook and Vanessa R. Dean, 18, of Springfield, barista.

Derick S. Daniel, 35, of Springfield, warehouse worker and Heather A. Newell, 43, of Springfield, CSR.

Property transfers:

Bret A. Hosier to Bret A. and Bonnie L. Hosier, 5576 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $0.

Charles and Wilma McKenzie to Charles M. McKenzie, 4160-4162 Old Springfield Road, Springfield; $160,000.

Timothy White to Jesse D. Ogden, 3016 Old Springfield Road, Springfield; $209,900.

Jack E. and Kyna G. Paul to Kyna G. Paul, 1480 Newlove Road, South Charleston; $0.

Jocelyn Perdue, trustee to Jocelyn Perdue, 10700 E. National Road, South Vienna; $0.

Linda L. Moats to Lawrence E. Moats, 40 Rankin Ave., South Charleston; $0.

Robert A. Backus to Christopher A. Pyles, 3752 Raymond Drive, Enon; $212,000.

Jeffry P. Miller to Wicked Good Barn LLC, 2960 Dayton-Springfield, Springfield; $350,000.

Jamie L. Wiggins to George M. and Dorothy Larson, 4667 Jeremy Ave., Springfield; $439,900.

Cheryl L. Abbitt to Audra K. Cook and Linda Lorenz, 60 South View Drive, Enon; $200,000.

Kelsey L. and Cory A. Scanlan to Kelsey L. Scanlan, 30 Koons Drive, Enon; $0.

Homer A. Wicke to Vickie H. Wicke, 1000 Blue Jay Drive, Enon; $0.

Jarrod A. Stout to Tori L. Breedlove, 6016 Prairie Road, Springfield; $179,900.

Pamela S. Haley to Heather M. Stuckey, 1650 Sierra Ave., Springfield; $125,000.

Julie Stephens, trustee to Julie Stephens, 725 Donnelly Ave., Springfield; $0.

Brandon A. Winburn to Lori A. Ackison, 1361 Willow Chase Drive, Springfield; $298,900.

Terry A. Caughenbaugh to Terry A. Caughenbaugh, trustee, 11316 Stafford Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Billy Hammonds Jr. to Megan Grubb and Matthew Stringfield, 95 Lawnview Ave., North Hampton; $171,000.

Rachel M. and Victor R. Lawwill to Dorian and Elizabeth Hardin, 68 First St., North Hampton; $226,000.

Bobby G. Skelton to Jodie S. Childs, 1990 N. Urbana-Lisbon Road, South Vienna; $0.

Double E. Properties LLC to Megan A. McCutcheon, 2261 Sunnyland Blvd., Springfield; $201,000.

Balwir S. Cheema, trustee to Balwir S. Cheema, 657 White Oak Drive, Springfield; $0.

Camelab LLC to Aaron M. and Rylie J. Levan, 2111 Perkins Drive, Springfield; $194,600.

Marsha S. Hinshaw to Brooke L. Bailey, 1901 S. Bird Road, Springfield; $242,500.

Seth A. and Jamie L. Myers to Seth A. Myers and JLM, 560 Tuttle Road, Springfield; $0.

Stanley J. Dornan Stanley J. Dornan, 209 Neosha Ave., Springfield; $0.

Samuel Osei to Richard E. and Ashlee E. Reynolds, 228 Ambassador Drive, Springfield; $296,500.

NVR Inc. to Kristen D. and Levi K. Bowen, 160, 163 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $304,000.

David A. Jaques to Mr. Deeds LLC, 2728 Dale Ave., Springfield; $11,000.

James C. Stir to John W. Stir, 2813 Dwight Road, Springfield; $0.

Jamie L. and Seth A. Myers to Jessica Crawford, 3224 Tackett St., Springfield; $210,000.

Michele Kelly to Charles and Carolyn K. Spencer, 1145 Armsgate Road, Springfield; $204,000.

Kenneth D. and Betty J. Sharp to Betty J. Sharp, 3307 Nantucket St., Springfield; $0.

Linda K. Midkiff to Linda K. and Arthur Midkiff, 1207 Vester Ave., Springfield; $0.

Stephen E. Swan to Night Dispatch LLC, 1146 E. Home Road, Springfield; $155,000.

Robert L. Burton Jr. to Bruce E. Burton, 1515 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; $0.