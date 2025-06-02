25CV0472: Clark County Zoning Inspector v. Suzan Dufner, preliminary and permanent injunction.

25CV0473: Teresa Donnan v. Dolgen Midwest LLC, Dollar General Corporation, Go Getters LLC, Raylon Ronak Investments LLC, XYZ Corporation; action for money.

25CV0474: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, James A. Doss, the unknown spouse of James A. Doss (if any); foreclosure.

25CV0475: The Bank of New York Mellon, The Bank of New York as Successor in Interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA as Trustee for NovaStar Mortgage Funding Trust, Series 2006-2, NovaStar Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-2 v. Jason S. Cameron, Clark County Treasurer, unknown spouse of Jason S. Cameron (if any); foreclosure.

25CV0476: Newrez LLC DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Bradley M. Baugh, unknown spouse if any of Bradley M. Baugh; foreclosure.

25CV0477: Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Jennifer Stice, unknown spouse of Jennifer S. Stice, Clark County treasurer; foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Angela L. Snyder, 54, of Springfield, communicator, and Quentin Baxter Sr., 52, of Springfield.

Kewyana K. Whitlow, 43, of New Carlisle, and Tania L. Boone, 50, of New Carlisle, Dayton Food Bank.

Jaeden U. Jones, 20, of Springfield, Springfield Regional, and Blake A. Tackett, 21, of Springfield, J&L Roofing.

Logan M.T. Short, 27, of Springfield, sales, and Hannah M. Venrick, 25, of Springfield, logistics coordination.

Jackie L. Buss, 34, of South Vienna, business owner, and Carter R. Sloan, 32, of South Vienna, fabrications manager.

Kiana S. Burch, 28, of Springfield, production worker, and Ish’Mael A. Akram, 34, of Springfield, concrete finisher.

Josephine S. Patterson, 28, of Springfield, and Ricardo Casimir, 30, of Springfield.

