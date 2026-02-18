26CV0146: Clark County Zoning Inspector v. Chad M. Moore, preliminary and permanent injunction.

26CV0147: The Warder Group, LLC v. CarePlus Home Healthcare LLC, Dorene Davila, Dorene Renee Davila, breach of contract.

26CV0148: OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Robert M. Elrod, breach of contract.

26CV0149: NTL Collegiate STNDT LN TRST 2007-2 v. Charity E. Waugh, breach of contract.

26CV0150: Dustin P. Jackson v. Foundation Steel LLC, Stephanie McCloud, Administrator, bureau of workers comp appeal.

26CV0151: Stephanie Hardy v. Jackie Carper, Jesse Palmer, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Stratacache, Inc., personal injury.

26CV0152: Capital One v. Adrianne Phillipsjahna, breach of contract.

26CV0153: Capital One v. John Shoemaker, John K. Shoemaker, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Adrienne T. Gros, 64, of Springfield, manufacturing and Benjamin P. Fifer, 64, of Williamsport, maintenance.

Jared P. Shafer, 27, of Springfield, warehouse worker and Tesa L. Lanham, 25, of Springfield, N/A.

Austin W. Hallen, 24, of Springfield, assistance manager and Makayla M. Rainer, 23, of Springfield, customer service rep.

Debanhy I. Lopez Aleman, 22, of Springfield, none and Alan A. Zapata Ullia, 26, of Springfield, Robinson Insulation.