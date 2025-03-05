25CV0187: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, fsb, not in its Individual Capacity but Solely as Certificate Trustee of Bosco Credit II Trust Series 2010-1 v. Michael Calhoun, Clark County Treasurer, Angel Ramey, Demon Ramey, State of Ohio Department of Medicaid, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Unknown Administrator, Executor or Fiduciary, Unknown Heirs, Next of Kin, Unknown Spouses, Devisees, Legatees, Creditors and Beneficiaries of the Estate of Kathy Young, Address Unknown, Unknown Occupant/Tenant, if any, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse of Kathy Young, if any, Name Unknown, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, not in its Individual or Banking Capacity, but Solely as Trustee on Behalf of the Lake Country Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-HE1, foreclosure.

25CV0188: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Zachary M. Harvey, LLC, Vicki Morgan, Unknown Spouse of Vicki Morgan, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Terry D. Chaney Jr., 40, of Springfield, automotive mechanic and Jessika N. Smith, 34, of Springfield.

Macy E. Wallace, 24, of Springfield, general engineer and Dallas A. Sanders, 22, of Springfield, accounting technician.

Harold O. Davis, 46, of Springfield, team leader and Nephtali E. Etienne, 41, of Springfield, welding associate.

